Bank of Maharashtra SO 2019 Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Officer Posts on bankofmaharashtra.in
Bank of Maharashtra has announced the opening for Specialist Officer Posts. The applications are welcomed for the posts of Network and Security Administrators, Database Administrator, Production Support, Business Analyst and others. Intrigued and qualified applicants can apply for the post through the official site from 16 December to 31 December 2019.
Job Summary:
|Posts
|Vacancies
|Total Vacancies
|50
|Network & Security Administrators
|11
|Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle)
|04
|System Administrator (Windows/VM)
|14
|System Administrator (UNIX)
|07
|Production Support Engineer
|07
|E-Mail Administrator
|02
|Business Analyst
|05
The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/ .
Eligibility Criteria:
- Network & Security Administrator: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.
- Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate. Oracle / Microsoft certification in Database Administration is mandatory.
- System Administrator (Windows/VM): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.
- System Administrator (UNIX): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate
- Production Support Engineer: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.
- E-Mail Administrator: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate.
- Business Analyst: B.Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.
Salary:
Scale-II Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done by the screening of the enrollments received and qualified candidates will be shortlisted for Interview round based on their education qualification, experience, relevance, etc.