Bank of Maharashtra SO 2019 Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Officer Posts on bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra SO 2019 Recruitment

Bank of Maharashtra has announced the opening for Specialist Officer Posts. The applications are welcomed for the posts of Network and Security Administrators, Database Administrator, Production Support, Business Analyst and others. Intrigued and qualified applicants can apply for the post through the official site from 16 December to 31 December 2019.

Job Summary:

Posts Vacancies Total Vacancies 50 Network & Security Administrators 11 Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) 04 System Administrator (Windows/VM) 14 System Administrator (UNIX) 07 Production Support Engineer 07 E-Mail Administrator 02 Business Analyst 05

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Network & Security Administrator: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.

Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate. Oracle / Microsoft certification in Database Administration is mandatory.

System Administrator (Windows/VM): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.

System Administrator (UNIX): B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate

Production Support Engineer: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.

E-Mail Administrator: B.Tech / B.E degree in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate.

Business Analyst: B.Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT with minimum 55% marks in aggregate.

Salary:

Scale-II Rs. 31705 -1145/1-32850 -1310/10 – 45950.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done by the screening of the enrollments received and qualified candidates will be shortlisted for Interview round based on their education qualification, experience, relevance, etc.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jwqRqeVk4BQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Bank of Maharashtra SO 2019 Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Officer Posts on bankofmaharashtra.in was last modified:

Read More