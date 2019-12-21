Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6662 Vacancies in State Police Department, Check How to Apply

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam is the official agency responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for various positions available with the police department in the state.

Consequently, the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam floats requirements for suitable candidates to be recruited at the various vacancies available in the state police department.

Candidates who are interested in a career with the Assam Police Department eagerly wait for any announcement regarding a new recruitment drive.

Now, there is an extremely crucial bit of information for the candidates who are looking for a new recruitment drive from the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam.

Recently, new recruitment notification has been published by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam for recruitment of suitable candidates for post of Constables with the armed/unarmed branch.

According to the notification published under the Assam Police Recruitment 2020, a total of 6662 vacancies are available. Out of the available 6662 vacancies, 1917 vacancies pertain to the post of constable unarmed branch, and 3419 vacancies pertain to the post of constable armed branch.

Candidates who are interested in the upcoming Assam Police Recruitment 2020, must complete their applications on official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam @ slprbassam.in. The online application link will be activated from 23rd December 2019 onwards.

Thus, the candidates are advised to keep an eye out for the application link, and as soon as it is activated, they should complete their applications. The closing date for the submission of the applications is 6th January 2020.

Therefore, the candidates should not wait for the last day and in fact, complete their applications as soon as possible. Recently, internet services in Assam were stopped for a week, in order to avoid any such situations, the prompt application is advisable.

Candidates who wish to apply for vacancies under Assam Police Recruitment 2020, must be between 18 to 25 years old and should have passed their HSSLC exams or HSLC exam.

Applications should be submitted online only in the specified format. Any applications that do not conform to the format or are received after the cut-off date shall not be considered for Assam Police Recruitment 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the application process start for Assam Police Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Online application process will start on 23rd December 2019.

Question: When will be the application process ending for Assam Police Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Online application process will be ending on 6th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Assam Police Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Total of 6662 vacancies are available under Assam Police Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for Assam Police Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Who are interested in the upcoming Assam Police Recruitment 2020, must complete their applications on official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam @ slprbassam.in

