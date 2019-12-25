Assam Police Constable 2020 Recruitment: Apply online for 6662 Vacancies on police.assam.gov.in

Assam Police Constable 2020 Recruitment

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam is looking for candidates to recruit for constable (Armed Branch /Unarmed Branch) post. This is the good opportunity for all those who are looking for the defence jobs. There are almost 6662 vacancies released for the constable post. Interested candidates must check the official website for more details. Applications will be accepted online for Assam Constable Post through slprbassam.in before 06th January 2020.

Vacancy Details:

State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has released the following number of vacancies:

For the Armed Branch there are 4271 posts (3643 + 628)

For the Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) there are 2391 posts (1851 + 540)

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test and Medical Test.

The board will also conduct the written examination for the candidates as the selection process. Written test will be of 50 marks and will consists of multiple-choice questions.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://police.assam.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary to meet the eligibility criteria before the candidates apply for the posts. Candidates can check below the eligibility criteria mentioned for the post of constable post:

Candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on 01st July 2019.

Candidates should be born on or before the dates mentioned below:

General candidates should be between 01/07/1994 to 01/07/2001 OBC and MOBC Candidates should be between 01/07/1991 to 01/07/2001 SC /ST Candidates should be between 01/07/1989 to 01/07/2001

It is mandatory that the candidate must have cleared HSLC or HSSLC from the recognized board.

Important Dates:

Candidates who are interested in vacancies released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam should note the important dates.

The application process for the constable post begins from 23rd December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 06th January 2020.

