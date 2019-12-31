Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 643 Vacancies Online on irrigation.assam.gov.in

Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020

Irrigation Department of Assam has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts. There are almost 643 posts for Section Asst, Jr Assistant, Power Pump Operator, Primary Investigator and Others.

The application process started from 20th December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 08th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the vacancy details released by Irrigation Department of Assam: –

Posts Vacancy Details Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Civil) 21 Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Mechanical) 01 Junior Assistant (HOD Level) 23 Junior Assistant (District Level) 159 Section Assistant 397 Power Pump Operator 41 Primary Investigator 01 Total 643

Candidates who are interested in Assam Irrigation Department can visit the official website which is https://irrigation.assam.gov.in/ for further details.

Eligibility Criteria

Ca Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Civil)-Certificate of Draughtsmanship in Civil or passed the two years course of 3 years Diploma Course in Civil from a Recognized Polytechnic/Engineering institution

Subordinate Engineer, Grade I (Mechanical) candidate should have Certificate of Draughtsmanship in Mechanical or passed the two years course of 3 years Diploma Course in Mechanical from a Recognized Polytechnic/Engineering institution Junior Assistant (HOD Level)-A candidate should have passed Degree Examination in any discipline from a Recognized university or any Examination declared equivalent thereto having Computer knowledge (MS office compulsory). Junior Assistant (District Level)-A candidate should have passed Degree Examination in any discipline from a Recognized university or any Examination declared equivalent thereto having Computer knowledge (MS office compulsory). Section Assistant- candidate should have H.S.S.L.C or equivalent (10+2 Examination) passed from any recognized Board/Council. Power Pump Operator candidate should have H.S.L.C or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board/Council with ITI Certificate in Mechanical or Electrical or passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination with minimum 8 years of experience as Helper. Primary Investigator candidate should have H.S.S.L.C or equivalent (10+2 Examination) passed from any recognized Board/Council in any stream with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

