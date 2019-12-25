Assam Police Constable 2019 Recruitment for 6662 posts on slprbassam.in; Check for More Details here

Assam Police Constable 2019 Recruitment

The notification has been passed by Assam Police has inviting applications for the post of Constable. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the post with the aid on the website of Assam Police at slprbassam.in. This recruitment shall fill 6662 posts of Constable in the organization.

The candidate shall apply until January 6, 2020, being it the last date. For more details for the same such as age limit, educational qualification candidates are advised to refer below and also read the whole notification before applying.

Vacancy Details-

6662 posts of Constable

Important dates

Particulars Dates Starting date of the application: December 23, 2019 The end date of application: January 6, 2020

Age Limit

The maximum age that candidates should attain is 25 years of age and also should not be less than 18 years of age as on July 1, 2019. to know more about the eligibility criteria candidates can check the official notification available here.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Un-Armed Branch:

The candidate should be passed class 12th from a distinguished Board for the post of Constable,

Armed Branch:

The candidate should have passed class 10th from a reputable Board in Armed Branch for the post of constable.

For thorough details check notification.

Selection Process

The selection process includes Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). In case it is found that the candidate should any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC, or the person shall be prohibited from participating in the other tests. Please note that the selection process shall be very strict.

Additional Details

There shall be no application fees to be paid for application by any category of candidates whether general or reserved.

For additional details, candidates shall check the official notification and also stay updated through our page.

