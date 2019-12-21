UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Step to Download Hall Ticket

HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020 Articles
    UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released hall ticket for Examination. Candidates can download from official website upsssc.gov.in

    The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission issuing the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 on December 19, 2019, i.e. Today. The candidates who want to give the written examination shall download the admit card through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    The written examination shall be conducted in the state at various examination centers on December 24, 2019.

    The recruitment drive shall fill up 1186 posts of Junior Assistant in the organization. The registration process for which shall be commenced on June 26, 2019, and ended on July 20, 2019. For more details kindly check below-

    Important Dates-

    Particulars Dates
    The registration process for which shall be initiated – June 26, 2019
    Ended Date of the registration process- July 20, 2019.
    The written examination shall be administered on- December 24, 2019

    The candidates who will perform for the written examination shall download the admit card by following these steps given below.

     Measures to download the admit card?

    • Firstly, go to the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
    • The search and select on UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 link available on the main page.
    • Once you reach the new page candidates will have to enter the registration number, date of birth along with other details.
    • Then the next step is to download the admit card and print and don’t forget to keep a hard copy ready for further need.

    Candidates also note that candidates won’t be allowed to enter the examination center with proper valid i.d. and admit card.

    Selection Process-

     The selection process involves a written examination followed by an interview and document verification. Candidates who want to check for more related details cand check the official notification and additionally also keep themselves updated through our page.

