Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 643 Vacancies @ irrigation.assam.gov.in

Assam Irrigation Department is an important department under the government of Assam. This department is responsible for the matters related to irrigation in the state of Assam. In order to continue its operations seamlessly, Assam Irrigation Department floats requirements for various suitable personnel periodically.

Consequently, candidates who are interested in working with the Assam Irrigation Department lookout for various available vacancies. There is extremely crucial information for the candidates looking for an opportunity to work with the Assam Irrigation department.

As per the latest information published on the official website of Assam Irrigation Department @ www.irrigation.assam.gov.in, 643 vacancies are available across different profiles.

The vacancies available under Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020 pertain to the profile of Junior Assistant, Power Pump Operator, Section Assistant, Primary investigator and several others. The online application window for the advertised vacancies have opened from 20th December 2019 and will remain open till 8th January 2020.

All the candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies, should immediately lo-on to the official website of Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020 and complete their registrations as soon as possible. As the website might face some technical glitches, later on, candidates should not wait for the last moment to complete their application process.

Details of available vacancies

Following are the important details pertaining to the various vacancies advertised under Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020: –

Total available vacancies available under Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020 are 643.

397 vacancies are available for the post of Section Assistant.

21 vacancies are available for the post of Grade 1 Subordinate Engineer (Civil).

1 vacancy is available for the post of the primary investigator.

1 vacancy is available for the post of Grade 1 Subordinate Engineer (Mechanical).

159 vacancies are available for the post of Junior Assistant (District Level)

23 vacancies are available for the post of Junior Assistant (HOD Level)

41 vacancies are available for the post of power pump operator.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many total vacancies are available under Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 643 vacancies are available under the ongoing Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020.

Question: When will the online application process start for Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process for Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020 has already started on 20th December 2019.

Question: What is the last date to apply for the Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submitting the applications is 8th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website to apply for Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020?

Answer: In order to apply for Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020 candidates must apply through the official website of Assam Irrigation Department @ www.irrigation.assam.gov.in.

Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 643 Vacancies @ irrigation.assam.gov.in was last modified:

Read More