Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Last date to Apply is Today at slprbassam.in

In order to maintain the law and order situation in the state, Assam Police Department is always looking out for suitable candidates for various vacancies available with it.

The responsibility of conducting the recruitment drives for Assam Police rests with the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). As per the requires, various recruitment campaigns are organised periodically by the SLPRB.

Under the latest recruitment drive i.e. Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for vacancies available for the post of Police Constable. As per the official notification, total number of available vacancies under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is 6662.

Candidates who are interested in applying for these positions, must log-on to the official website of Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 @ www.slprbassam.in and complete their applications as soon as possible.

The online application link was activated on 23rd December 2019 and will close on 6th January 2020. So, the candidates should not wait any longer and must complete their applications immediately.

Once the online application links for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 are deactivated, no further applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

Only those candidates whose applications have been received before the cut-off date will be eligible to participate in the recruitment process to be conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board.

Out of the advertised vacancies under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020, 1917 positions pertain to the post of constable UB branch and 3419 vacancies pertain to the post of Constable Armed Branch.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The total number of vacancies available under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 are 6662.

The maximum acceptable age for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is 25 years as on 1st July 2019.

The minimum acceptable age for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is 18 years as on 1st July 2019.

Candidates should have passed their HSLC or HSSLC exam to be eligible for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the last date to apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020?

Answer: last date for receipt of online applications under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is 6th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020?

Answer: total number of available vacancies under Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 are 6662.

Question: Which is the official website to apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is www.slprbassam.in.

Question: What is the acceptable age bracket for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020?

Answer: acceptable age bracket for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is 18-25 years.

