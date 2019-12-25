IBPS SO 2019: Check Details for Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus etc on ibps.in
Information regarding the Prelims Exam of IBPS SO 2019 like exam date, exam pattern, exam date, result, cut off and allotment has been released.
The said exam will be held on December 28, 2019 in different shifts. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already released the Call Letter or Admit Card of IBPS SO 2019.
This was released on its official website. The interested candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card for the preliminary exam that will be conducted online, from the official website.
Official website – www.ibps.in
Vacancies available for following posts-
- Agricultural Field Officer
- HR/Personnel Officer
- Law Officer
- Marketing Officer
- IT Officer
- Rajbhasha Adhikari
Specialist officers of IBPS work with other officials of banking like Probationary officers and Clerks in different fields. The fields include Human Resource, Information Technology, Marketing, etc. The recruitment is done through a process that has three phases.
The three phases are as follows-
- Prelims
- Mains
- Interview
The notification for IBPS SO 2019 was released on November 5, 2019. This was for the recruitment in the public sector banks for Specialist Officers (CRP SPL – IX). This notification also reveals the schedule of the preliminary exam and mains exam of IBPS SO. Selection of the candidates to the next phases will depend on the performance of the candidates in each phase.
Important Dates-
- Start of Registration – 6 November 2019
- Last date of Registration – 26 November 2019
- Release of Prelims Admit Card – December 2019
- Prelims Exam – 28 December 2019, 29 December 2019
- Prelims Result – January 2020
- Release of Mains Admit Card – January 2020
- Mains Exam – 25 January 2020
- Mains Result – February 2020
- Release of Interview call letter – February 2020
- IBPS SO Interview – February 2020
- Provisional Allotment – April 2020
