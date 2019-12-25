IBPS SO 2019: Check Details for Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus etc on ibps.in

IBPS SO 2019

Information regarding the Prelims Exam of IBPS SO 2019 like exam date, exam pattern, exam date, result, cut off and allotment has been released.

The said exam will be held on December 28, 2019 in different shifts. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already released the Call Letter or Admit Card of IBPS SO 2019.

This was released on its official website. The interested candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card for the preliminary exam that will be conducted online, from the official website.

Official website – www.ibps.in

Vacancies available for following posts-

Agricultural Field Officer

HR/Personnel Officer

Law Officer

Marketing Officer

IT Officer

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Specialist officers of IBPS work with other officials of banking like Probationary officers and Clerks in different fields. The fields include Human Resource, Information Technology, Marketing, etc. The recruitment is done through a process that has three phases.

The three phases are as follows-

Prelims

Mains

Interview

The notification for IBPS SO 2019 was released on November 5, 2019. This was for the recruitment in the public sector banks for Specialist Officers (CRP SPL – IX). This notification also reveals the schedule of the preliminary exam and mains exam of IBPS SO. Selection of the candidates to the next phases will depend on the performance of the candidates in each phase.

Important Dates-

Start of Registration – 6 November 2019

Last date of Registration – 26 November 2019

Release of Prelims Admit Card – December 2019

Prelims Exam – 28 December 2019, 29 December 2019

Prelims Result – January 2020

Release of Mains Admit Card – January 2020

Mains Exam – 25 January 2020

Mains Result – February 2020

Release of Interview call letter – February 2020

IBPS SO Interview – February 2020

Provisional Allotment – April 2020

