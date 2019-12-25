TSCETs TS EAMCET 2020 Exam Schedule Released on tsche.ac.in, Exam Starts on 5th May

TSCETs TS EAMCET 2020 Exam Schedule

The Telangana State council of Higher Education – TSCHE has released the schedule of Common Entrance Tests – 2020. T Papi Reddy who is chairman of council has announced that the TS EAMCET for the engineering stream will be conducted in five or six sessions on 5th may, 6th May, and 7th May 2019. It has also been announced that the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test- EAMCET for the agriculture Stream will be conducted on 09th May and 11th May 2020.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad – JNTHU will be conducting the exam for both the stream on behalf of TSCHE. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University at Hyderabad is a public university and is considered as one of the India’s leading educational universities which focuses on engineering.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.tsche.ac.in/.

The council has also made announcement that beginning from the academic year 2020-21, the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for all courses.

Exam Details:

Osmania University will conduct the exam for LAWCET for both undergraduate (three year and five-year course) and Postgraduate (LLM) on 25th May 2020. Similarly, for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test – TSICET the exam will be conducted on 20th May and 21st May 2020 by Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Osmania University will also conduct the exam for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test- EdCET, Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test – PGLCET, Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test – PGECET on 23rd May 2020, 25th May 2020 and between 27th May 2020 and 30th May 2020.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad – JNTUH will conduct TSCET on 02nd May 2020 and Mahatma Gandhi university will conduct TS PECET on 13th May 2020.

Candidates are requested to visit the official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination dates.

