Why a CFA after MBA in Finance would be an unmatched combination

To pursue or not to pursue a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification after an MBA in Finance is a question that all those enrolled in the latter grapple with at some point in their career. Since the CFA curriculum overlaps a lot with what is taught during an MBA in Finance course, especially when it comes to CFA Level 1, many MBA graduates deem it unnecessary to go for another finance-focused certification. However, this consideration is not entirely true. There are several reasons why it is invaluable for a person to go for CFA after completing their MBA in Finance degree. Below are some of those.

1. Globally recognised certification

This is particularly valid for those who missed the mark to get into their dream B-school or those whose degrees don’t have the stamp of the top B-schools of the country. Having a global recognition, CFA opens avenues for MBA graduates and lends them added credibility in the eyes of companies and employers that engage in international financial dealings.

2. Intensively finance-focused

As mentioned before, the first level of CFA certification is a foundational course that largely shares commonality with the general curriculum of an MBA in Finance degree. The second and third levels, which pertain to asset class valuations and portfolio management of capital markets, respectively, are targeted intensively towards hardcore finance and investment operations. This is something that will prime a person to take on rigorous and hugely rewarding roles in the investment industry.

3. Eligibility for an expansive variety of roles

In addition to the roles that one is eligible for after an MBA in Finance, a certification in CFA opens avenues that require thorough investment-focused training, ranging from investment banking and equity research to hedge fund and venture capitalist projects. In fact, in their descriptions for potential candidates, many investment companies particularly state ‘CFA charter-holder or significant progress toward the CFA designation preferred’. Therefore, a CFA will add unparalleled weight to your CV and profile.

4. Relative ease in clearing CFA exams after an MBA in Finance

As mentioned earlier, due to significant overlaps in MBA in Finance and CFA curriculum, it becomes relatively easier for someone who has done the former to clear the latter. In fact, the work experience that is a pre-requisite for completing CFA can easily be acquired after a business management course.

5. Adaptability in an ever-evolving finance world

This is no secret that financial markets and the investment industry are dynamic and constantly undergoing fluctuations and evolution. This necessitates one to always be on their toes when dealing in these waters and leaves little room for error as each error can be colossally consequential. A CFA curriculum and the rigorous exams demands one to clearly ensure that one is prepared for the vagaries of core finance and investment markets.

In conclusion, it can be reasonably asserted that a CFA after MBA in Finance has only benefited from offering and would be an invaluable addition to your profile. It will not only make you eligible for a plethora of core finance and investment-related roles but will also equip you to manoeuvre through the adventures that the market offers.

