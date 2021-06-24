Finance, Consulting and Technology Majors Hire Over 96 Percent of the 2019-21 Batch of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University

IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB) at Krea University completed another successful placement season despite a globally challenging year impacted by the pandemic.171 of the 175 students accepted job offers made by leading companies across sectors—both as pre-placement offers and final placement offers—while a handful of students opted out of the placement season to pursue their entrepreneurial passion or higher education.

Leading companies in Finance, Consulting and Technology hired 96 percent of the batch, while others were hired by companies across industries including manufacturing, automotive and e-Commerce. Notably, four of the top five US Banks—JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo—hired over 20 percent of the batch that sat for placements. The average CTC increased to Rupees 10 lakhs (per annum) despite a challenging year. The average CTC forthe top 10% was Rupees 14.06 lakhs, and for the top half of the class Rupees 11.9 lakhs.

13 of the large recruiters made over 5 offers each, which included Deloitte, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, IDFC First Bank, SociétéGénérale, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, ICICI bank, ICICI prudential, Samunnatiand HCL. Other leading companies who hired from IFMR GSB this year included The World Bank, EY, KPMG, Credit Suisse, Bank of America, Barclays, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, FactSet, CRISIL, Blackstone, Northern Arc, Samunnati, Ford Smart Mobility, IHS Markit, TechMahindra, FinCare, Knowcraft Analytics, and Scaler.

“From our eight-week long summer internship to the final placements, we worked closely with our industry partners to match their needs with the career aspirations and goals of our students, said Prof. Nagarani, Head of Corporate Relations and Career Services at IFMR GSB, Krea University. “Despite these uncertain times, we are glad to see our students well prepared to join the workforce and embrace the challenges of the future with confidence. Krea’s mission is to prepare humanity for an unpredictable future and this year’s placement season was truly a testament to our credo.”

Please click here for the full report: https://bit.ly/3xCal9E

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IFMR Graduate School of Business Admissions 2020-22

Read More