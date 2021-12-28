IIM-K’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation kicks off spectacularly

IIM Kozhikode has opened a Center for Digital Innovation and Transformation at their institute.

What is the Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation?

The Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation or CDiT advocates and integrates multidisciplinary research in emerging digital technologies.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, a co-founder of Infosys, was the chief guest at the virtual inaugural ceremony. He congratulated IIM-K for the enterprise and said that he was hopeful of the industry’s participation in IIM-K’s ventures at this juncture of academic and sector activity.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan boosted IIM-K’s efforts to come up with tenable business designs and construct superior products via pivotal research activities for the progress of society.

The Infosys co-founder outlined seven notable landmarks for the centre. He envisaged the design of the growth model of the millennium built on innovation rather than consumption.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan believed that India would be the doyen in innovative designs in the millennium, and the twentieth century would belong to India.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode & Patron of the Centre, lauded the team’s efforts in assembling the CDiT. He was confident that IIM-K’s mission to turn global would augment the initiative in shaping the digital transformation.

Mr. Chatterjee said that stability and authenticity must be the basis of all transformation, and the world is moving from consumption to innovation and from producing to caring.

The sheer measure, extent, and possible effect that India would have on twenty-first-century businesses make IIM-K’s Vision 2047 of Globalizing Indian thought a meaningful aspiration.

IIM Kozhikode has been a trailblazer in digital outreach and was the first Business School in the continent to conduct programs for working executives via satellite delivery systems. IIM-K used dedicated internet and actualized a first-of-its-kind-in-Asia — the Interactive Distance Learning (IDL) model in 2001.

Prof. R Radhakrishna Pillai, Head CDiT, mentioned that the Government of India initiatives like Digital India had transformed society. He was sure that IIM-K’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation would advocate and integrate multidisciplinary research in upcoming digital technologies.

