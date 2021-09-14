Transitioning To A Better Future: An Insightful Interaction With Dr. Shubhasis Dey, Dean (Programmes & International Relations), IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode is celebrating its silver jubilee year with a renewed focus and commitment towards its mission of Globalizing Indian Thought. The institute is known for its innovation program offerings and for offering students a great launchpad for their careers. Having been the first IIM in the country to embrace digital technology two decades back, it adapted seamlessly to the new normal. In this exclusive chat with Dr. Shubhasis Dey, Dean (Programs & International Relations) at IIM Kozhikode, we bring you an insight into stellar initiatives taken up by the fraternity at IIM Kozhikode to maximize the opportunities for students even amidst the pandemic.

1. What significant problems are business schools confronted within the aftermath of the pandemic, and how can academic institutions cope with this new reality?



The challenges faced by the business schools are on multiple fronts. From an academic perspective, with the classes being currently taken in a hybrid or online mode, the physical connection with the students is lost. This also impacts the students as their span of attention becomes somewhat limited, and the tendency to get distracted is potentially higher.

However, IIM Kozhikode has been a pioneer in e-learning as we were the first IIM to have programs offered digitally. We put our experience of 20 years to good effect. We set up and scaled the infrastructure very quickly, and our faculty were very well positioned to deliver the classes this way. I think the entire experience has made us all more resilient and resourceful.

2. How do you see the programs offered at IIM Kozhikode pan out in the near future to educate the next generation of managers?



At IIM K, we have always been at the forefront of anticipating change and leading it thereon, be it in adopting technology or sensitizing the business world to accommodate diversity.

In the same tradition, we have launched targeted programs, including the PGP-Business Leadership program, an innovative and immersive program for experienced professionals. We will continue to equip our students with the tools and education required to thrive in this VUCA world.

3. What are some of the critical features and differentiating characteristics of the one-year PGP – Business Leadership program at IIM Kozhikode?

The Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership with around 800 plus teaching hours combines academic rigour and focuses on sharpening the critical aspects of leadership and responsible business. The focus is on personalized learning and reflection. The objective is to encourage the holistic development of young professionals with experience.

The PGP-BL aims to provide ‘ ‘industry-ready’’ and well-rounded managers with strong leadership potential – capable, confident, multi-dimensional, empathetic, mindful, and values-centric future leaders who can hit the ground running on day one.

4. What are the characteristics that you look for in a candidate who applies for the PGP-BL program?

As the focus of PGP-BL is on the all-inclusive development of young professionals, the mutual fit is of paramount importance. A holistic approach is what we deliberate during the interaction process. Good communication skills, oral, written, and listening skills, nature, the quantity of work experience, and maturity of understanding critical aspects are some of the characteristics we look for in a candidate.

5. Your word of advice to MBA hopefuls studying for admission exams 2022-23?

MBA can be a perfect solution for those looking to accelerate their current career path. The nature of the MBA course is such that it primarily emphasizes the practice of theoretical aspects of management. It also helps in the transformation of thought processes and, in turn, makes the aspirants realize their inner leadership qualities.

The program is rigorous, requires a good deal of hard work & demands to multitask. In the process, it allows realizing your inner capabilities and aspirations. I wish all the aspirants the very best!

SHUBHASIS DEY

Professor and Dean-Programmes & International Relations Economics

– Ph.D. in Economics, The Ohio State University, USA, 2004

– MA in Economics, The Ohio State University, USA, 2002

– MS in Quantitative Economics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, India, 1998

– BS in Economics, Presidency College, Kolkata, India, 1996

