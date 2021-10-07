Nurturing Future Managers & Leaders By Dr. Neeraj Amarnani – Dean (Academics), GIM

Profile:

Neeraj Amarnani has more than 25 years of business and academic expertise. He began his career in the financial services industry before transitioning to full-time academia, where he has been for over two decades. He has worked with MICA and Nirma University prior to joining Goa Institute of Management. He is currently Dean (Academics) at GIM and is in charge of all faculty, academic programmes, and research endeavours within the institute. Fintech, Capital Markets, Investments, Behavioural Finance, Financial Modeling, and Corporate Finance are among his academic interests. He has chaired conferences, published papers, edited books and presented papers in international conferences. Prof Amarnani has conducted training programmes on financial modelling using spreadsheets, finance for non-finance executives, apart from delivering training modules for company executives in corporate finance and mutual fund distributors in AMFI certification programmes.

His awards include ‘Best Teacher in Financial Management at the Lokmat National Awards for Educational Excellence – 2015, ‘Best Paper in Finance’ at the Nirma International Conference on Management – 2007, and ‘Certificate of Excellence at the Case Chase 2005 competition held at ISB, Hyderabad – 2005.

What role is GIM playing in nurturing future managers and leaders?

In an effort towards continuous updation and relevance, the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has recently revised its mission after a carefully curated process involving inputs from all major stakeholders. It seeks to develop responsible and agile leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge business practices.

GIM strives to ensure that its programs help equip students with the contemporary and emerging skillsets per industry requirements and groom them to be adept managers. We believe that responsible leaders emerge from GIM’s values on ethics and responsibility.

GIM continuously endeavours to create a positive impact on society through its six programs. It aims at getting leaders ready for the world of business in particular and society at large. Along this journey, the institute has been rated among the top 4 Best B-Schools for the world in the Positive Impact Rating 2021 and features in the Pioneering B-School Category in acknowledgement of its unique and sustaining global leadership progress in all impact facets of Sustainability and Social Sensitivity.

Give Goa is a unique initiative that aims to promote social responsibility among GIM students through experiential learning and service to the less privileged communities. It thus contributes to the goal of a more inclusive society. Through its numerous other initiatives spread across various spheres, the institute strives to bring about a positive change in the environment we’re in.

Why should aspirants consider joining GIM?

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is driven by an enduring value system. It has over 20 years of experience in management education.

Over 900 students from practically all the states of India and some from overseas too, over 25 clubs, and over 80 yearly events ensure that there’s never a dull moment at GIM. Replete with activities ranging from analytics to culture, finance, sports, and more, life at GIM is buzzing with positive energy and a sense of purpose. GIM is a centre of exchange for novel ideas and experiences. With a strong emphasis on the twin underpinnings of cutting-edge business practices and human values, it puts weight on enhancing the student’s business acumen as well as expand one’s worldview, thus enabling the envisioning of alternate futures.

A student at GIM will have access to learning opportunities. These come from a program that focuses on experiential learning, its diverse centres of excellence, a strong placement network, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

To sum it up, GIM is a B-school “where learning never stops”.

What is your vision for GIM and its students?

GIM’s vision is to be a preeminent business school at the forefront of management education and research. Our graduates should be acknowledged as transformative leaders focussed on responsible, ethical, and sustainable business practices.

My vision for the institute is to transform individuals with potential into energetic, persevering leaders who deliver on the latest technology and managerial demands that the industry puts forward. My graduates should be fundamentally sound, have their ears to the ground with respect to emerging consumer and societal trends, and add value to their organisations with empathy and concern for multiple stakeholder interests. Sustainability will be the cornerstone of their decision-making processes, as will the social implications of their actions and initiatives.

In a nutshell, at GIM, we want to develop managers who are not primed at just being the best in the world, but rather the “best for the world”!

To know more about GIM, Join – Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 2022-24 Admissions Helpdesk (Official)

Read More