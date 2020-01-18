AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 78 Post at ap.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

AP State Portal

Animal husbandry department in the state of Andhra Pradesh plays an important role in the matters related to the well-being of the livestock and animals in the state. The department operates under the direct control of the state government and in order to ensure proper discharge of its duties, the AP animal husbandry department conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically.

Under the latest recruitment campaign, applications have been invited from the interested candidates for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. As per the official notification published by the AP Husbandry Department for the AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020, there are a total of 78 vacancies available for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

The application process for the AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020 has already commenced and will culminate by 31st January 2020. Candidates are therefore suggested to complete their applications for AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020 as soon as possible without waiting for the last day.

The applications for the AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020 must be sent through speed post or registered post. Following are the steps to be followed by the candidates to complete their AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020 applications: –

Candidates should download the official format for the application from the official website of AP government @ ap.gov.in

The application form should be filled correctly and a recent photo of the candidate should be pasted along with the signature.

Self-attested copies of the educational documents, experience certificates, and other relevant documents of the candidates must be annexed.

All these documents should be placed inside a sealed cover with the position applied for written at the top.

The package should be sent via speed post or registered post to the following address: –

The Director of Animal Husbandry Department

NTR SSVH Campus, Labbipeta

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520010.

No postal delays will be considered by the department, so the candidates should send their applications as soon as possible.

Any applications received after the cut-off date, incomplete applications, or applications without documents will be outrightly rejected without any direct intimation to the candidates. Candidates who are residents of Andhra Pradesh only can apply for AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020.

FAQs

Question: How many vacancies are available under AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 78 vacancies are available.

Question: Are there any restrictions on who can apply?

Answer: Candidates who are residents of Andhra Pradesh only can apply for AP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020

Question: Which is the official website to download the application format?

Answer: The official website is www.ap.gov.in

Question: When is the last date for receipt of the applications?

Answer: 31st January 2020 is the last date for receipt of the application forms.

