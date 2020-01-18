MPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 240 Post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

MPSC Mahaonline

Maharashtra Public Service Commission is an official entity operating under the state government of Maharashtra. It is the responsibility of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission to conduct various recruitment drives periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the different positions lying vacant with the departments, ministries and the organisations operating under the state government.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission @ www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in, applications are being invited from the interested candidates for the vacancies available for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

The total number of available vacancies under MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020 is 240 out of which 116 positions are for general category candidates, 73 are for women candidates, 12 vacancies are for players (sports quota), 37 vacancies are for candidates from ex-serviceman category, and 2 vacancies are for orphan candidates.

As per the official notification, the online application process for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020 has already started from 17th January 2020. Candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies under MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020, must log-on to the official website of the commission and complete their application process as soon as possible.

The online application window will close on 6th February 2020. Once the application window is closed, no new applications will be accepted under any circumstances. So, the candidates are advised not to wait till the last moment to apply for the MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020.

All the candidates who complete the online registration process for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020 successfully, will be eligible to appear for the MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Preliminary Exam 2020.

The exam will be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission at a later date which will be announced on the website. So, the candidates must refer to the website regularly for acquiring any information or updates that they require. In order to be eligible for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020, candidates must have completed a 3-year diploma in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering.

FAQs

Question: Which is the official website for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under the MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 240 vacancies are available.

Question: Which is the last date to apply for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 6th February 2020 is the last date for submission of the application.

Question: What are the educational qualification required for MPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates must have completed a 3-year diploma in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering.

