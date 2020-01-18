JPSC Assistant Engineer PT Admit Card 2020 Released at jpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download

JPSC or Jharkhand Public Service Commission conducts exams every year and oversees recruitment drive for filling any vacancies. If a person wishes to work with such civil services, then it is necessary to appear and clear the competitive exam.

An individual is also expected to possess a certain level of education and skills to be eligible. For the competitive exams of JPSC Assistant Engineer PT, the admit card is now available at it’s the official website.

Interested candidates can simply go to jpsc.gov.in and download their admit cards for Assistant Engineer post-2020.

The candidates must refer to the official website in order to know the details of the examination along with admit card details of Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020. Any kind of news such as results, or upcoming events is updated on the official website.

Also, the selected candidates are required to carry the call letter along during the interview round and keep on check on the official website so as to know if there are any last moment changes.

JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020: Relevant information about the exams

For the Assistant Engineer post at JPSC, the prelim examination shall be conducted on 19th January 2020.



The students shall be asked to visit various exams centres in Ranchi to appear for the exam.

The answers have to be written on the OMR based answer sheets.

The exams shall take place in two shifts, I.e. morning and evening.

JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020: Important Admit card details

Candidate appearing for the exam must download the admit card without any delay and also keep a hard copy of it for future requirements.

It is necessary for the student to the roll number along with the allotted examination centre on the JPSC Assistant Engineer admit card for the year 2020.

It is also important to remember the login details such as the registration number, date of birth, etc. so as to make log-in trouble-free at any point of time.

The candidates are expected to carry their admit cards along with an original identity card and one photocopy of the same.

FAQs:-

Question: How to download the admit card for JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020?

Answer: One can download the JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020 admit card by going to the official website of JPSC, i.e. jpsc.gov.in. One has to create the login id by visiting this site and just follow the simple steps.

Question: Which applicants could download the JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020 admit card?

Answer: Ones who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019 could download the JPSC Assistant Engineer PT 2020 admit card.

Question: What is the total number of vacancies available?

Answer: A total of 637 vacancies are available under the ongoing drive.

Question: When will the exam be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 19th January 2020.

