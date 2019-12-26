Anna University Chennai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 133 Teaching Fellow Posts Before 30 December

Recently, the Center for Constituent Colleges, Anna University, Chennai, has invited applications for 133 Teaching Fellow Posts. Available below are the details of the vacancies, the eligibility criteria and other important details regarding the vacancies.

Vacancy Details

The Anna University, Chennai is inviting applications for Teaching Fellow posts in the various colleges that come under the university. There are a total of 113 vacancies available in various departments that include:

Civil Engineering

Geo Informatics

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Computer Science Engineering

Information Technology

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry and

English

Important information

Applications invited by – Anna University, Chennai

Application for the post of – Teaching Fellow

Number of posts – 133 in various departments

Last Date for submission – 30th December 2019

Official Website – www.auupe.com/careers.php.

Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications for the Teaching Fellow of various departments are as follows:

Civil Engineering: BE/BTech in Civil Engineering with a ME or M. Tech in Construction Engineering and Management or Structural Engineering or Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering or Environmental engineering or such related fields. Geo Informatics: BE or B. Tech in Civil engineering or Geo-Informatics with ME or M. Tech in Geoinformatics or Remote Sensing or any related field. Mechanical Engineering: BE or B. Tech in Mechanical engineering with ME or M. Tech in CAD/CAM or Computer integrated manufacturing or Engineering design or Thermal engineering or Energy engineering or Industrial engineering or Mechatronics or Automobile, etc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering: BE or B. Tech in EEE with ME or M. Tech in Power electronics and drives, power systems engineering, High voltage engineering or any other related fields. Electronics and Communication Engineering: BE or B. Tech in ECE with ME or M. Tech in Tech Communication systems, VLSI design or other related fields. Information Technology: BE or B. Tech In IT with ME or M. Tech in IT, Software engineering or any related fields Mathematics: BSc mathematics with MSc mathematics or Applied Mathematics or related fields with MPhil in Mathematics. Physics: BSc Physics with MSc in Physics or Applied Physics or Material Science with MPhil in Physics. Chemistry: BSc Chemistry with M. Sc in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry with MPhil in Chemistry. English: BSc English with MSc in English Language and literature with MPhil in English.

Application procedure

The application procedure for the above posts is very simple. Interested candidates are invited to apply via post in the approved format. The last date for the submission of the complete application is on or before the 30th of December 2019. The application is to be addressed to,

The Additional Registrar

Center of Constituent Colleges

Anna University

Chennai – 600025.

Anna University Chennai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 133 Teaching Fellow Posts Before 30 December was last modified:

Read More