AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result 2019 and Interview Schedule Announced on slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result 2019

The Asst Public Prosecutor Exam 2019 Result has been announced by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of AP Police.

The written examination for the Asst Public Prosecutor post was held on 17th November 2019 at 6 centres at 3 locations in the state. The selection of the candidates was done on their performance in the written exam.

Candidates whose name will be there in this list will be able to appear for the interview. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from 03 January to 05 January 2020 at the Venue- O/o DGP, A.P., 3rd floor conference hall, Mangalagiri, Guntur Dist., A.P.

The official website of AP police to get more details on the examination and to check the result of Asst Public Prosecutor Written Exam 2019 is www.slprb.ap.gov.in .

Steps to download AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result/Interview Schedule 2019:

Visit the official website of AP Police.

Click on the “Latest News section” available on the home page.

Go to the link- List of candidates called for Interview for the post of Asst. Public Prosecutor on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Check and download the interview schedule.

Take a print copy of the AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result and Interview Schedule 2019.

Candidates must bring the desired original certificates, which will be verified on the same day, failing which he/she will not be considered for the final result.

This recruitment exam is being held for the Assistant Public Prosecutor in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department.

Keep visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh Police for more updates on the examination.

