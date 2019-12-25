Anna University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 133 Teaching Fellows posts on annauniv.edu; Check Important Dates here

Anna University Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Anna University welcomes applications for the post of Teaching Fellow posts. The interested candidates who wish to apply for the post can apply through the official site of Anna University at annauniv.edu. This recruitment drive shall fill 133 posts of Teaching Fellows in the organization.

The closing date to apply for the post is till December 30, 2019.

The 13 University Colleges of Engineering and 3 Regional Campuses of Anna University carry the recruitment for different Departments respectively. For more details check below-

Notification details-

Advertise No. 001/ 2019/CCC/C2/

Important Dates

Particulars Dates The starting date of application: December 19, 2019 Closing date of application: December 30, 2019

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.annauniv.edu .

Eligibility Criteria

The interested candidates are required to send the duly filled application in the designated format along with a copy of all degree certificates and all other necessary certificates to the address provided in the notification.

Candidate should score 75 percent and above or CGPA of 8.5 in 10-point scale in UG and PG. respectively. Also, the candidate shall have Two years of Teaching/ Research/Industrial Experience which shall add to advantage for selection.

Salary

The pay scale for the selected candidate shall be 25k p.m. For other details of the same shall refer to official notification.

Address-

The Additional Registrar, Centre for Constituent Colleges, Anna University, Chennai Pin code- 600 025 before December 30, 2019, is it the last date.

How to apply?

The candidate shall submit a duly filled application in the designated format along with a copy of all degree certificate and all other required certificates should be presented at the following address in person or by post on or before 30.12.2019, 5.00 p.m. respectively. For extra details candidates shall check the official notification and stay themselves updated through our page.

