Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2020: Details for Walk-in Interview on andaman.gov.in

Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2020

Andaman and Nicobar Administration is looking for candidates to hire for the Staff Nurse, TB Health Visitor and other various posts. The administration has scheduled the walk-in-interview on 21st January 2020, 24th January 2020, 25th January 2020 and 29th January 2020. The timings of the walk-in-interview would be from 10:30 am.

Vacancy Details

Candidates interested can check below the number of vacancies released by Andaman and Nicobar Administration:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Additional Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (AANM) 04 Public Health Nurse 01 Staff Nurse 02 TB Health Visitor 01

The website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.andaman.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

There are certain eligibility criteria mentioned by Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2020. They are as follows:

It is compulsion for all the candidates to clear the 10th Class and should have completed the training of 1 ½ years of training for multipurpose health workers and candidate should not be below 18 years of age for the post of AANM.

For the post of Public Health Nurse / Staff Nurse, it is necessary that the candidate should have the diploma degree in general nursing and midwifery and one-year diploma in Public Health Nursing or should have basic B.sc degree from any recognized university. It is necessary that the candidate must be registered with nursing council.

For the post of TB Health Visitor, candidate should be graduate or intermediate and also must have health visitors recognized course. It is mandatory to have the certificate course in computer operations and also should have the experience as MPW/LHV/ANM/Health worker/certificate or higher course in Health Education/Counselling OR Tuberculosis.

Application Procedure

Candidates who are interested in working with Administration of Andaman and Nicobar can attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled dates mentioned above. It should be noted that the candidates should carry the original documents along with the photocopies of the documents and ID proof.

Also read, Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="A&N Admin Recruitment 2019 | Salary 47000/- | Any Graduate | No Fee | Latest Government job 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pWUCUXMDQmA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More