UP NHM Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2700 Vacancies on upnrhm.gov.in

UP NHM Recruitment 2020

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission has released an official notification stating that the recruitment process is about to begin to fill in a total of 2700 vacancies. The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for the posts can do so in the website of the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission. The submission of the application form begins from January 8, 2020 and the deadline to submit the registration form is on January 28, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates have to make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the submission of application form January 8, 2020. Last date to submit the application form January 28, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates want to appear for the post of Staff Nurse and Auxiliary Nursing Midwife must fulfill the following mentioned eligibility criteria in order to be considered eligible.

The candidates should have a Bachelor of science degree in nursing or a diploma in nursing in order to be eligible. The candidates should have done the degree from any institution which is recognized by the Nursing council of India.

To become an Auxiliary Nursing midwife the candidates should have done a 2 year diploma course in Auxiliary Nursing and midwife from any institution which is recognized by the Uttar Pradesh state Nursing Council.

Procedure to Apply Online:

One must visit the official site of the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission, www.upnrhm.gov.in.

In the home page, the applicants will find a link that will directly lead them to the application form.

The candidates have to fill all the credentials which are as ked for and click submit

The selection process is to be based on the Written teat which will be followed by interview.

