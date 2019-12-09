ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2019: Get Details on Walk in Interview for 220 Vacancies Apprentice Posts on iprc.gov.in

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2019

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Mahendrangiri has come out with Job process and applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4, 14 and 21 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date Last date for application process 8 December 2019 Walk-In-Interview Date 4, 14 and 21 January 2020

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details:

Graduate Apprentice has 41 vacant spots

Technician Apprentice has 59 vacant Posts

Trade Apprentice – 120 Posts

Educational Qualification :

Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering – First Class Engineering/Technology Degree in the respective disciplines.

For Library Science, Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree (in Arts/Science/Commerce) + Degree in Library Science/ Library & Information Science with First Class.

For Technician Apprentice, Candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering/Technology in the respective disciplines with First Class.

For Trade Apprentice, Candidate should be SSLC Passed with ITI Certificate in respective Trade from NCVT with NTC.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.iprc.gov.in/iprc/index.php/en . Candidates selected will be place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How to apply for ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2019:

Candidates who are Interested and eligible can appear for walk-in-interview on 4, 14 and 21 January 2020 in ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu.

Candidates must bring all the necessary documents.

They also need to bring the duly filled Application Form along with originals and copies of the Certificates.

Keep visiting the official website of ISRO for more updates on the recruitment exam.

