NCVT ITI 2019 Results Announced on ncvtmis.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

The results for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Industrial Training Institute, NCVT ITI2019 has been released by the National Council of Vocational Training, NCVT. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of NCVT.

The exam for Master of Information System, ITI Trainee Examinations was held in August and September 2019.The result is up only on the official website and not in any other third-party websites.

Students can check the 1st, 2nd 3rd and 4th-semester results available separately on the website. The result can be downloadable from the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The website to get more details on the NCVT ITI 2019 exam and download the result is www.ncvtmis.gov.in . All the applicants must go through the mentioned instructions to download the results.

Steps to check and download NCVT MIS ITI 2019:

Visit the website of NCVT MIS as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “NCVT exam result” link available on the home page.

Enter your credentials like roll number, your semester details.

Check and download the mark sheet that appears on the screen.

Save and print a copy of the mark sheet for the future reference.

The direct weblink to download the result is here, NCVT exam result – Direct Link.

This recruitment exam was being held for the Apprenticeship Training, which is a course of training in any industry or organizations that an apprentice undergoes under a contract with his employer. This is considered to be a popular trade course taken by thousands of students across India.

Many students were not able to download their results as the servers of the examination website were reported to be too busy.

Keep visiting the official website of NCVT to know more about apprenticeship.

