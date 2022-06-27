All You Need To Know About Simplilearn’s 100% Job Guarantee Certification

In today’s pandemic-affected economy, skills are more vital than ever. Job-centric upskilling can help job seekers, firms, and the economy by going beyond training and focusing on competencies for specific positions. Enrolling in a fantastic study programme that provides you with a 100% Job Guarantee Certification sounds too good to be true, yet this is what sets Simplilearn unique from other institutes. After completing the course, Simplilearn provides soft skills & interview preparation training with six months of job search help. Those who do not receive a job offer of at least 5 lakh per annum within six months of completing the programme will receive a full fee refund.

The unique features of Job Certification by Simplilearn include:

100% Job Guarantee

Career Mentoring and Interview Preparation

260% – Maximum Salary Hike (till date)

5000+ Hiring Partners



While a good learning program equips the students with a strong foundation, a job guarantee boosts them to build a strong career on this foundation. The 100% Job Guarantee Certification acts as an accelerant in the career trajectory for students.

Let’s see how the learning programs by Simplilearn offer a unique skill set to a student, which helps in getting multiple fabulous job offers from the industry.

Courses offered under Simplilearn’s 100% Job Guarantee Program:

Full Stack Java Developer 100% Job Guarantee Program: The Full Stack Java Developer Program teaches front-end, middleware, and back-end Java web development. It’s a 6-month programme that teaches software development skills. The Java Full Stack Developer programme assures placement based on average salary packages, hiring companies, and offer roll-out speeds.

Data Science 100% Job Guarantee Program: The innovative 6-month Data Science Program guarantees a job within 180 days of completion. Students in this programme learn Data Science through a comprehensive course curriculum that includes fundamental areas such as statistics, data visualisation, machine learning, SQL, R, and Python, as well as a Capstone project at the conclusion.

How does Simplilearn’s 100% job guarantee program assist students in developing successful careers?

Comprehensive Curriculum & Blended Learning

Simplilearn’s 100 % job guarantee course has a comprehensive curriculum which helps students gain a deeper understanding of the domain. The learning programs are suitable for technical as well as non-technical graduates. The blended learning model delivered by industry experts, along with 24 x 7 Learning support, practice labs, and flexible schedules, make learning very effective. There is an amalgamation of classroom teaching and project-based learning.

Students can build an impressive portfolio from the real-world projects they completed. Participants of this program have lifetime access to high-quality industry-relevant content. These aspects of the program differentiate it from the other programs and give recruiters a reason to offer job opportunities to students ready to be a part of the industry.

Cutting-Edge Tools & Technologies

With Simplilearn’s 100% job guarantee program, students can learn cutting-edge tools and technologies like SQL, Java, Python, R, NumPy, SciPy and Tableau, making them stand out from students of other institutes. The programs include sandboxed cloud labs for real-time application development, and students learn to build real-world applications like Amazon, Walmart, etc. Recruiters want candidates with the best, updated education in their field, and Simplilearn delivers on this expectation. This course is a chance to learn 30+ in-demand tools, skills, and processes that give students an edge regarding their skill-set.

Assured Money-Back Guarantee

The program provides a 100% job guarantee or a full refund if the candidate does not find work within six months after graduation. Students feel stability and confidence when they are confident of a successful future upon completing their degree. Simplilearn’s learning program provides excellent data science & software development opportunities for aspiring professionals.

Career Mentoring

The program helps students obtain industry expertise from industry professionals through the curriculum. These specialists are active in their area and not classroom-only trainers. Candidates can get immense practical knowledge from leading practitioners who bring current best practices and case studies to sessions, with the structured training ensuring continuous learning. 24×7 mentor and peer support help resolve conceptual problems. This job guarantee certification programme helps individuals develop their profiles and improve resumes.

Interview Preparation

The program also includes mock interviews to assist applicants in passing the technical phase. Soft-skill training helps them leave a memorable impression during job interviews. Students may also improve their resumes, prepare for technical interviews, and discover career hacks from industry professionals.

Enhanced Skill-Set

For someone starting their career after graduation, there is always the need to upskill to move up the career ladder. This also helps one become at par with new entrants in the industry at the same level but with a higher skill set. Enrolling in the Simplilearn learning program will not only equip a candidate with new skills in a very sought-after technology but will also help them get a better job through the job guarantee program.

This program allows candidates to differentiate themselves with a Masters’s Certificate. The knowledge and skills gained by working on projects, simulations, and case studies set them ahead of the competition.

A 100% Job Guarantee

Enrolling in this program ensures that a candidate lands a job within 6 months of graduation. Candidates are assured of a 100% refund if they cannot secure an offer within 180 days of graduation. The programs open doors for multiple opportunities for premium job placements from top Tech and internet companies. It is an industry-recognised certification, thus opening up numerous career avenues. The course provides premium job placements in leading Fortune 500 companies and startups.

Why do recruiters love Simplilearn?

Simplilearn has been a pivotal partner in assisting recruiters in identifying entry-level skilled resources. The institute demonstrates absolute commitment, and HR personnel recommend its services to employers and candidates seeking positive representation in the marketplace. Recruiters take resources from Simplilearn to fulfil the technical hiring needs of their clients. They acknowledge that the quality of resources at the institute is outstanding, and the interaction with the team is very smooth and professional. This encourages them to offer several job offers to candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are financing options available for Simplilearn’s 100% job guarantee program?



We have collaborated with Zest, Bajaj Finserv, and Eduvanz to offer zero-cost EMI solutions to our students.



Standard EMI: Students can obtain standard EMI alternatives using credit cards. The policies of the individual banks will determine the interest rates.

Debit Card/Internet Banking – Learners who do not want to use EMI services can pay using ordinary internet banking and debit cards.

What jobs are available following Simplilearn’s Data Science 100% Job Guarantee Program?



After this program, the candidate becomes eligible for a wide range of job roles such as Data Analyst, Data Science Generalist, Data Scientist, ML Analyst, ML Engineer, ML Scientist, AI Analyst, AI Engineer, AI/ML Developer, Business Intelligence Analyst, Associate Data Scientist, Data Architect, Business Intelligence Developer, Deep Learning Engineer, Decision Scientist, Data Visualization Specialist, and many others. Data Science professionals earn an average salary of ₹21 lakh, with higher salaries of more than ₹1 crore. These figures are significant as per industry standards, and candidates can choose from multiple job offers.

What jobs are available after completing Simplilearn’s Full Stack Java Developer 100% job guarantee program?

Being a Full Stack Developer ensures that the candidates can command high salaries across the world as their demand is soaring every year. A Full Stack Developer certification further increases the earning potential of such professionals. The salary of Full Stack Engineers ranges from a minimum of 5LPA to 40 LPA in India. Simplilearn’s Full Stack Java Developer Program opens doors to several careers such as Full Stack Developer, Front-end Engineer, Full Stack Engineer, and Software Engineer.

Admissions are open for 2022-23: APPLY NOW & to know more about Simplilearn & the kind of courses it offered, CLICK HERE.

Read More