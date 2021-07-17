Everything You Need To Know About The MH-CET 2021 | PaGaLGuY

Like every year, many students are bracing themselves to appear for one of the toughest exams in India, that is, CAT. In this hoard to excel in CAT, many students forget other management exams, giving access to equally excellent B-schools. One of these exams is MHCET, and the last date to apply for it is 17th July 2021.

What is MHCET

MHCET or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is an aptitude test that assesses the students’ acumen to join the coveted MBA program. This entrance test is primarily for admission into Maharashtra State University. It is a gateway to some leading state-run B-Schools like KJ Somaiya, JBIMS, DY Patil, SIMSREE, among many others.

MHCET Process

MHCET is an online computer-based exam. The duration of this exam is 150 minutes or 2 hours 30 minutes. The format is such that a candidate has to complete 200 questions within the stipulated amount of time. Since the difficulty level of the exam is not as tough as CAT, the students have a high chance of acing it.

MHCET Last Date

For 2021 MHCET, the last date for registration ends on 17th July 2021. Students can directly access the MHCET portal ( https://cetcell.mahacet.org/ ) to register for the exam.

MHCET Colleges

Numerous leading colleges accept MHCET scores. The list of some leading colleges accepting MHCET scores are:

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

Syedenham Institute of Management Studies

J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research

Prin L.N Welingkar Institute of Management and Development Research

NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research

Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management

MET’s Institute of Management

Xavier Institute of Management and Research

Don Bosco Institute of Management

And many more

MHCET Structure

MHCET is divided into five sections:

Logical Reasoning 75 Questions

Abstract Reasoning 25 Questions

Quantitative Aptitude 50 Questions

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 50 Questions

Each question carries a value of one mark.

MHCET Eligibility

To appear in the MHCET, one should have passed a three-year bachelor’s degree from any stream and should be a valid resident of India. The General category students should have a minimum of 50% marks in their graduation. The cutoff for the reserved category and the People with Disability category is set at 45%. There is no age limit to appear for the MHCET.

To know more about MBA: Click Here

