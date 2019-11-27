350 Additional MBBS Course Seats in Rajasthan Medical Colleges Approved, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The notification has been passed by Rajasthan University for an additional 350 seats for the MBBS course at seven medical colleges in Rajasthan. Also, an official statement was made on Tuesday. The medical colleges included in Pali, Dungarpur, Churu, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, and RUHS Jaipur shall now have 50 additional MBBS seats each for which Rs 420 crore will be allocated, the statement given by Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma stated the same.

The statement added Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on each of the 350 MBBS seats. In an attempt to improve the basic infrastructural capacity in the medical education sector, 15 new medical colleges have been approved in-state, besides the increase in PG course seats, the statement.

There are around 30 of the 33 districts of the state have a government medical college or have got approval for it.

Rajsamand, Jalore, and Pratapgarh are the only districts where there is no government medical college, the statement read, adding that a medical college is functioning in the private sector in Rajsamand.

It is an excellent initiative that shall bring abandoned opportunities for those who desire or seek medical. More qualified and healing hands for our country.

Eligibility-

The aspirants must be a citizen of India.

The candidates must be of 17 years old on or before December 31, 2019, to be deemed eligible.

The candidates must not be more than 25 years.

One of the parents of the student must be a resident of the state for 10 years, or the candidate must have studied in Rajasthan for a least of five years.

The applicants cannot fulfill the aforementioned eligibility criteria for Rajasthan MBBS 2019 admission, they must be a Bonafide resident of the state.

The candidate must be Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology individually and should have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50% for the general category. While PH reserved candidates and PH unreserved candidates must secure an aggregate of 40% and 45%, respectively.

