    TMC (Tata Memorial Centre) Recruitment 2019 for Scientific Office Post, Check here for Interview Date

    TMC (Tata Memorial Centre) Recruitment 2019

    TMC (Tata Memorial Centre) invites application for full-time non-medical positions in Varanasi, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/ MPMMCC. There are about 118 vacancies and the notification has been released for them. A large number of vacancies is for the cluster of female nurses of about 83 vacancies. The last date to apply for the post is August 16th, 2019.

    The hard copy of the application form along with the documents must be sent in such a way that it is received by the TMC within 7 days of the last date of online form (23rd August 2019). The interested candidates can apply through www.tmc.gov.in.

    The application fee is Rs.300 for General and OBC candidates. While the application fee of Rs.300 is exempted for SC, ST, Female, PWD, and Ex-servicemen. The candidates must send the application along with the required documents to the following address 3rd floor, Service Block Building, HRD Department, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai – 400012.

    Selection:

    The candidates will be called for the written exam, interview, and skill test at its discretion. The admit card for the written exam, interview, and skill test will be released online.

    Vacancies:

    • Scientific officer – 2.
    • Medical Physicist C – 3.
    • Officer in charge – 1.
    • In-charge (Sterile Supply Department) – 2.
    • Scientific officer SB (biomedical) – 1.
    • Scientific Assistant B- (Radiotherapy) – 6.
    • Engineer SB (Mechanical) – 1.
    • Foreman (Electrical) – 1.
    • Foreman (Civil) – 1.
    • Sub officer ‘A’ – 1.
    • Pharmacist B – 2.
    • Technician C (Sterile Supply Department) – 1.
    • Technician C (ICU) – 1.
    • Technician A Laundry and Linen- 1.
    • Nursing Superintendent – 1.
    • Assistant Nursing Superintendent – 2.
    • Nurse ‘A’ female – 83.
    • Senior administrative officer – 1.
    • Lower division clerk – 1.
    • Public relations officer – 1.
    • Cook A – 4.

