AIIMS PhD Entrance Exam Result 2020 Stage I Released at aiimsexams.org, Check How to Download

AIIMS PhD Entrance Exam Result 2020 Stage I released

The All Indian Institute of Medical Science has come out with a recent update, and it is about the declaration of the results of the AIIMS PhD 2020. The result was released for Stage 1 of the January session.

Therefore, the applicants can visit the official website and check their results. The results are available in a PDF format and it consists of important information like the names and other details of the shortlisted candidates.

The AIIMS PhD Admission takes place in two phases: the first session is held in January, and the second session takes place in July. Recently the medical college is conducting the entrance exam and the screening process for the January session.

The AIIMS PhD 2020 examination took place on the 4th of January 2020 and the results of which are declared on the 10th of January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The examination date of the AIIMS PhD 2020 for the January session was 4th January 2020, and for the July session it will take place on 10th July 2020

The results of Stage 1 of the January session is declared on the 10th January 2020 and for the July session, it will be declared on the 16th July 2020

The Departmental Assessment (Stage 2) of the January session will take place on 23rd January 2020, and for the July session it will take place on 24th July 2020

The result notification of Stage 2 for the January session will be declared on 28th January 2020, and for the July session it will be declared on 28th July 2020

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE AIIMS PhD 2020 STAGE 1 RESULTS?

The candidates should visit aiimsexams.org

They will then have to find and click on Academic Courses Link on the homepage

The candidates will then be redirected to a new page with details of programmes

They can then look into the Doctoral Column and then search for PhD Link

The candidates will then be redirected to the Candidate Login page where they will have to log in using the registration credentials that was created by the candidates earlier

After all this the candidate’s AIIMS PhD Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

They can finally download the PDF for future reference

FAQs:-

Question: When will the results of AIIMS PhD 2020 be declared?

Answer: The results were declared on 10th January 2020.

Question: When was the AIIMS PhD 2020 examination held?

Answer: The exam was held on 4th January 2020.

Question: What is the official website of AIIMS?

Answer: The official website is aiimsexams.org

Question: When will the AIIMS PhD 2020 examination of the July session be held?

Answer: The exam will be held on 10th July 2020.

