AIIMS PG Result 2019 Decalred for January 2020 Session at aiimsexams.org, Check here for Direct Link

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is one of the premier medical education institutes of India. Getting an opportunity to study at AIIMS can be a life-changing event for any individual. Every year AIIMS conducts the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam to select candidates for admission into various postgraduate courses.

Candidates who clear the AIIMS PG exam are offered admission into courses like MS, MCh, MD, DM, MDS. This year AIIMS PG January 2020 exam is being conducted to select approximately 499 candidates for admission into Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences courses offered by AIIMS.

The computer-based entrance test for AIIMS PG January 2020 was conducted on 17th November 2019 at various centres across India. Ever since the entrance exam was conducted, students eagerly awaited the declaration of the result.

Now, there is an important update for all the students who had appeared for the AIIMS PG January 2020 exam on 17th November 2019. AIIMS has declared the final results for the AIIMS PG January 2020 exam on its official website on 22nd November 2019. Students must therefore log-on to the official website of AIIMS PG January 2020, i.e. www.aiimsexams.org and check their final result.

The result has been published in the form of a merit list, featuring details of the selected candidates. There is another important update for the students who have cleared the AIIMS PG January 2020 Exam. They will now need to appear for the counselling process. The counselling process will take place on 2nd December 2019.

It is mandatory for the students to attend this session as they will be allocated seats across various AIIMS as per their result for the January 2020 session. Presently, there are seven different AIIMS across which the candidates are distributed. AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur. AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

All the selected candidates who participate in the counselling must appear for a medical exam to be conducted by the board. The course will commence from 1st January 2020 onwards. In case any seats are left vacant after the counselling session, spot counselling will be conducted for filling the vacant seats.

AIIMS PG January 2020: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates related to AIIMS PG January 2020 to avoid any confusion later on.

AIIMS PG January 2020 Entrance Exam : 17 th November 2019

November 2019 AIIMS PG January 2020 Entrance Exam Result : 22 nd November 2019

November 2019 AIIMS PG January 2020 Entrance Exam Counselling : 2 nd December 2019

December 2019 AIIMS PG January 2020 Entrance Medical Test : December 2019

AIIMS PG January 2020 Session start : 1 st January 2020

January 2020 AIIMS PG January 2020 Spot counselling (if required): January 2020

