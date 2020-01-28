AIIMS PhD January Final Results 2020 to be Declared Today on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PhD January Final Results 2020

The January PhD Examination Results 2020 to be released by the All India Medical Institute AIIMS, Delhi. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of AIIMS.

The result is expected to get released today. The applications were released on November 27, 2019, to December 16, 2019. On January 4, 2020 a Computer Based Test, CBT was conducted as the entrance exam for the PhD posts.

An official notification by AIIMS revealed the revising the seat intake of this examination where a few seats in various departments have been cancelled. The departments include biophysics, lab medicine, medical oncology, ocular pharmacology and physiology.

The site to get more details on the exam and to check the AIIMS PhD Result 2020 is www.aiimsexams.org .

AIIMS PhD Exam 2020 Important dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process started on November 27, 2019 The application process ended on December 16, 2019 The date of the examination January 4, 2020 The result declared on January 28, 2020 Date of joining of the PhD programme February 28, 2020

Steps to check the AIIMS PhD Result 2020:

Candidates must need to visit the official site as mentioned above.

Click on the “Result” section mentioned on the home page.

Go to the link that reads academic courses on the new page

Click here for the direct link of the result page in a new page.

Click on the “MBBS PhD” link flashing on the screen.

Enter your registration number and password to login.

Check and download the “AIIMS PhD Result 2020” displayed on the screen.

Take a print of the AIIMS PhD Result 2020 for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Click here for the direct link of the result page .

Keep visiting the official website of AIIMS for more updates and timely information on the exam and the further process needs to be done.

<noscript><iframe title="AIIMS PhD 2020 RESULTS" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m6Q_s3lb_Uk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

