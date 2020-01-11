GSSSB Answer Key 2020 Released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Check How to Download

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has released latest notification regarding the release of the provisional answer key for the examination that was conducted for the posts of Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man and other posts.

Therefore, the candidates who appeared for the GSSSB examination can visit the official website and check the provisional answer key. The answer key has been released for all the four sets of question papers: A, B, C and D.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE GSSSB ANSWER KEY?

The candidates must visit the official website of GSSSB, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

On reaching the homepage, the candidates can then click on the link to check the provisional answer key under Advertising and News

On clicking the link, a PDF file will open which will contain the Provisional answer key

The candidates can then download GSSSB Sr Pharmacist Answer Key/ GSSSB Librarian Answer Key/ GSSSB Physical Therapist / Tutor cum Physio Therapist Answer Key

They can finally take a printout of the Answer key for future use

ABOUT THE EXAMINATION

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board had started the recruitment process for a number of posts, and it had started the filling up of the application form from 25th July 2019. The last date to fill up the application form was 24th August 2019. The examination took place from 6th January 2020 to 9th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 408 vacancies

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Class- III- 11

153/2018-19 Additional Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Class- III- 106

Agriculture Oversheer – Class -III- 03

Senior Pharmacist – Class- III- 20

Assistant Pharmacist (Ayurveda) – Class – III- 03

Librarian – Class – III- 05

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist – Class – III- 13

Laboratory Assistant – Class – III- 116

Mechanic – Class – III- 07

Surveyor – Class- III- 25

Assistant Binder – Class – III- 30

Assistant Machine man – Class- III- 57

Economic Investigator – Class – III- 04

Sub Overseer – Class – III- 04

Technical Assistant – Class -III- 04

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the candidates belonging to UR category is Rs 100 with an additional postal charge of Rs 12

There is no application fee for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/SEBC/ ESM/PH categories

FAQs:-

Question: When will the Provisional Answer key of the GSSSB examination be released?

Answer: It was released on 10th January 2020.

Question: What is the official URL of GSSSB?

Answer: The official URL is gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Question: How many vacancies are there for GSSSB recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 408 vacancies.

Question: How can I download the provisional answer key of GSSSB?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website of GSSSB and then look for the link regarding the Provisional answer key. On clicking the link, they can access the PDF file of the answer key.

<noscript><iframe title="GSSSB Gujarat Releases Sr. Pharmacist, Librarian, Agriculture Overseer Answer Key | GSSSB Answer key" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rrlpwuz1Uv8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More