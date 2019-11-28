AIIMS PhD Admission 2020: Registration Process begins at aiimsexams.org, Steps How to Apply Check here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is a premier educational institute of India. AIIMS offers various postgraduate and research level programs which are highly sought after by candidates. There is a piece of crucial news for candidates interested in pursuing the PhD program at AIIMS. As per the newest notification released on the official website of AIIMS, the online registration process for AIIMS PhD January 2020 has started on 27th November 2019.

AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam: Important Dates for candidates

Here are the essential dates pertaining to the AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam that the candidates must note: –

Commencement of the online registration process : 27 th November 2019

November 2019 Completion of the online registration process : 16 th December 2019

December 2019 AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam : 4th January 2020

10.00 AM to 11.30 PM

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS PhD January 2020 should immediately log-on to the official website of AIIMS Exams @ www.aiimsexams.org and complete the online application process as soon as possible. The registration window for AIIMS PhD January 2020 will close on 16th December 2019 at 5.00 PM. Under no circumstances will any applications received after the cut-off date will be accepted or considered for admission.

Candidates who have completed the online registration for AIIMS PhD January 2020 will have to appear for the AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam which will be conducted on 4th January 2020 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM in the Delhi and NCR region. It is imperative for the candidates to carry a printout of the admit card for the AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam, otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam will be an online computer-based test that will be conducted in two stages. Both Stage 1 and Stage 2 must be attempted by the candidates within the set time limit of 90 minutes. The questions will be multiple choice type.

The Stage 1 of the AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam will comprise of 30 questions while the Stage 2 of the AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam will consist of 40 questions. In order to be eligible for the Stage 3 exam of AIIMS PhD January 2020 Entrance Exam, it is compulsory for the candidates to score at least 35 marks in Stage 1 and Stage 2 combined.

Special weightage shall be added to the final score after determining the eligibility of the candidate as per the prospectus. While every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, for every incorrect answer 1/3rd mark will be deducted. For additional information pertaining to the terms and conditions that the candidates must follow, it is essential to check the official website of AIIMS.

AIIMS PhD Admission 2020: Registration Process begins at aiimsexams.org, Steps How to Apply Check here was last modified:

Read More