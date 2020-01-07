AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam Rescheduled Dates Released at aiimsexams.org, Exam on 7 February

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the latest notification regarding the recruitment process for the post of Nursing Officer. The examination is finally going to be held after a long gap, and so the candidates who had applied for this examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the important information and latest updates.

This examination was supposed to be held on 7th January 2020, but due to the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana the examination was postponed, and it is rescheduled on 7th February 2020.

Therefore, the candidates can upload all their relevant documents on the website before the 15th of January 2020 before 5:00 PM. The concerned authorities will release the admit cards on 30th January 2020 on the official website. So, the candidates can download the admit cards once it is available on the official website.

However, the recruitment notice of the AIIMS was released in the year 2018. The online applications for this recruitment were to be submitted by 29th October 2018. For filling up 2000 vacancies of the Nursing Officer post, the recruitment process will be conducted in different states like Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur

IMPORTANT DATES

The last date of the submission of the online application process was 29th October 2018

The status for application and rejected application with the reason for rejection will be released on the 8th January 2020

The last date for uploading the images and for the submission of required documents is on the 15th January 2020 till 5:00 PM

The availability of the admit card on the official website is 30th January 2020

The Recruitment Examination for the post of Nursing Officer is scheduled on 7th February 2020

The tentative date for the declaration of result is 20th February 2020

The candidates should note that the examination will take place from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, and the duration of the examination shall be 3 hrs (180 minutes).

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the post of Nursing Officer should make sure their age is more than 18 years, but their age should not exceed 30 years

SCHEME OF EXAMINATION

The examination will include 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question. Out of which 180 questions will be MCQs related to the subject and 20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude. The candidates should note that there will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer The qualifying marks for UR category is 50%, for the OBC category it is

45% and for SC/ ST it is 40%. For PWBD additional 5% relaxation will be given irrespective of the category.

UR-PWBD-45%, OBC-PWBD-40% and SC/ST-PWBD-35%

