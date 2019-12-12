HomeMedicalAIIMS Articles
  • Articles

    • AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration Process Starts on aiimsexams.org, Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    AIIMS PG (July) 2020: Candidates would be able to do the registration as it starts on aiimsexams.org.

    AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration
    AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration

    The All India institute of medical science – AIIMS has released an official notification stating that the registration process for the Post graduate courses for the year 2020 is about to begin. The candidates willing and eligible to register can do so from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Science.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    In order to register for the above-mentioned courses, the candidates have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

    • The candidates should be a holder of a MBBS degree for either MS or MD.
    • Along with the MBBS degree the candidates who want to do MD should have a BDS or a MDS degree in any dental college which is recognized.
    • The previous institute in which the candidates have completed their under graduate degree must be recognized by the (MCI) Medical Council of India and the Dental council of India.

    Steps to follow to register for the post graduate courses:

    The candidates must follow these below mentioned steps given below to register for the post graduate courses which are offered by the All India Institute of Medical Science

    • The candidates have to visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Science, www.aiimsexams.org.
    • The candidates will find a link “Academic Courses” in the home page of the website.
    • The candidates have to select the relevant degree and the application will be available in a new page.
    • The candidates must need to fill the application form and submit.

    The process of registration has begun from December 6, 2019. The students who wants to do post graduate course in MD or MS or a 6 years course or a 6 years DM course or courses in MDS can register in the official website.

    Also read, AIIMS PG 2020 Result.

    Read Next

    IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Technical Assistant for Public Heath Nursing and Technician C Posts, Check here Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process
    IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Walk-in-Interview for Technical Assistant for Public Heath Nursing and Technician C Posts. candidates can check official website www.igims.org
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  3 weeks ago
    AIIMS B. Sc Nursing 2020 Registration: Exam Starts Tomorrow; Get More Details on aiimsexams.org
    AIIMS B. Sc Nursing 2020 Registration: Candidates can get more details on the official website, aiimsexams.org.
    In Medical  ·  6 days ago
    AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration Process Starts on aiimsexams.org, Check for More Details here
    AIIMS PG (July) 2020: Candidates would be able to do the registration as it starts on aiimsexams.org.
    In Medical  ·  5 days ago
    AIIMS PG 2020 First Counselling Seat Allocation Result Released on aiimsexam.org
    AIIMS PG 2020: Candidates can check the First Counselling Seat Allocation Result Released on aiimsexam.org.
    In Medical  ·  Yesterday
    AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Steno Answer Key 2019 Released on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in; Last Date to Raise Objection is 19th Dec
    AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Steno Answer Key 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.
    In Medical  ·  11 hours ago