AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration Process Starts on aiimsexams.org, Check for More Details here

AIIMS PG (July) 2020 Session Registration

The All India institute of medical science – AIIMS has released an official notification stating that the registration process for the Post graduate courses for the year 2020 is about to begin. The candidates willing and eligible to register can do so from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Science.

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to register for the above-mentioned courses, the candidates have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates should be a holder of a MBBS degree for either MS or MD.

Along with the MBBS degree the candidates who want to do MD should have a BDS or a MDS degree in any dental college which is recognized.

The previous institute in which the candidates have completed their under graduate degree must be recognized by the (MCI) Medical Council of India and the Dental council of India.

Steps to follow to register for the post graduate courses:

The candidates must follow these below mentioned steps given below to register for the post graduate courses which are offered by the All India Institute of Medical Science

The candidates have to visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Science, www.aiimsexams.org.

The candidates will find a link “Academic Courses” in the home page of the website.

The candidates have to select the relevant degree and the application will be available in a new page.

The candidates must need to fill the application form and submit.

The process of registration has begun from December 6, 2019. The students who wants to do post graduate course in MD or MS or a 6 years course or a 6 years DM course or courses in MDS can register in the official website.

