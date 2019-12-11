AIIMS B. Sc Nursing 2020 Registration: Exam Starts Tomorrow; Get More Details on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS B. Sc Nursing 2020 Registration

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the official notification for admissions in 3 courses: B.Sc. (H) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic), and B.Sc. (Paramedical).

The online registration process consists of 2 steps:

The basic registration and generation of code

The final registration.

Further details are as follows:

Basic online registration starts on December 12, 2019 Basic online registration ends on January 16, 2020 at 5 pm Basis registration Status update January 20, 2020 Correction in basic registration can be done from from January 21 to 30, 2020 Final status, accepted or rejected, of basic registration for all the three courses February 4, 2020. The prospectus cum information brochure will be available for download from March 12, 2020 Generation of code for final registration March 14, 2020 Final registration, that is, payment of fees and city choice April 15, 2020, 5 pm Final status of accepted or rejected with reasons · April 22, 2020 (For B.Sc Nursing applicants) · April 24, 2020 (For B.Sc Nursing post basic, and B.Sc paramedical courses) The last date to submit documents for all three programs, for regularization of rejected applicants May 4, 2020 Admit card available from · May 13, 2020 (for B.Sc Nursing entrance exam) · May 15, 2020 (for B.Sc Nursing post basic, B.Sc paramedical) AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Post Basic entrance exam date June 6, 2020 (10 am to 11:30 am) AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical entrance exam date June 20, 2020 (10 am to 11:30 am) AIIMS B.Sc Nursing entrance exam date June 28, 2020 (10 am to 12 noon.)

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.aiimsexams.org/.

Education Qualification:

Sc Nursing admissions: Passed or appearing for class 12th studies with English, physics, chemistry, biology with at least 55% marks in aggregate for UR, EWS, OBC and SC, ST have at least 45%.

Sc Paramedical: Passed or appearing for class 12th studies with English, physics, chemistry, biology with at least 50% marks in aggregate for UR, EWS, OBC and SC, ST have at least 45%.

Sc Nursing Post Basic: Passed class 12th, as well as those with a diploma in general nursing and midwifery, or registered as a nurse, RN, RM.

