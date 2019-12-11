AIIMS B. Sc Nursing 2020 Registration: Exam Starts Tomorrow; Get More Details on aiimsexams.org
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the official notification for admissions in 3 courses: B.Sc. (H) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic), and B.Sc. (Paramedical).
The online registration process consists of 2 steps:
- The basic registration and generation of code
- The final registration.
Further details are as follows:
|Basic online registration starts on
|December 12, 2019
|Basic online registration ends on
|January 16, 2020 at 5 pm
|Basis registration Status update
|January 20, 2020
|Correction in basic registration can be done from
|from January 21 to 30, 2020
|Final status, accepted or rejected, of basic registration for all the three courses
|February 4, 2020.
|The prospectus cum information brochure will be available for download from
|March 12, 2020
|Generation of code for final registration
|March 14, 2020
|Final registration, that is, payment of fees and city choice
|April 15, 2020, 5 pm
|Final status of accepted or rejected with reasons
|· April 22, 2020 (For B.Sc Nursing applicants)
· April 24, 2020 (For B.Sc Nursing post basic, and B.Sc paramedical courses)
|The last date to submit documents for all three programs, for regularization of rejected applicants
|May 4, 2020
|Admit card available from
|· May 13, 2020 (for B.Sc Nursing entrance exam)
· May 15, 2020 (for B.Sc Nursing post basic, B.Sc paramedical)
|AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Post Basic entrance exam date
|June 6, 2020 (10 am to 11:30 am)
|AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical entrance exam date
|June 20, 2020 (10 am to 11:30 am)
|AIIMS B.Sc Nursing entrance exam date
|June 28, 2020 (10 am to 12 noon.)
The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.aiimsexams.org/.
Education Qualification:
- Sc Nursing admissions: Passed or appearing for class 12th studies with English, physics, chemistry, biology with at least 55% marks in aggregate for UR, EWS, OBC and SC, ST have at least 45%.
- Sc Paramedical: Passed or appearing for class 12th studies with English, physics, chemistry, biology with at least 50% marks in aggregate for UR, EWS, OBC and SC, ST have at least 45%.
- Sc Nursing Post Basic: Passed class 12th, as well as those with a diploma in general nursing and midwifery, or registered as a nurse, RN, RM.
