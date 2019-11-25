AIIMS PG 2020 Result Released on aiimsexam.org; Mock Counselling from 2nd Dec

AIIMS PG 2020 Result

The All India Institute for medical Science conducts exam every year to admit students in the college. The entrance examination for post graduate degree students who will start their course in 2020 was conducted on the 17th of November 2019. The candidates will be segregated according to the marks which they score in the entrance examination.

The candidates who have cleared the entrance exam will be given admission in the college according to the counselling process. The candidates can check the result from the official website of the All India Institute of Medical science.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Date of release of entrance exam result November 23, 2019. Date of beginning of mock counseling December 2, 2019.

The AIIMS has set certain percentage as the merit cut off and only the candidates who have scored above the cut off marks will be called for the counselling on December 2, 2019. The results have been released only for the candidates who are eligible to attend the counseling. The candidates whose names are not in the list can check their results from the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Science after November 23, 2019.

The cut off percentage fixed by the All India Institute of medical Science is 96.070 %. The candidates who belong to the SC caste will be admitted if they have scored a total of 52.224 %. The candidates who gets selected in the counselling will be eligible to get admitted for the post graduate degree like MD, MS, MDS in AIIMS institute anywhere across the country.

The official website where the students can go check their result is www.aiimsexam.org. The candidates will find it in a link that says results.

