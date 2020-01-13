AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 206 Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade II at aiimspatna.org, Check here for more Details

The All India Institute of Medical Science AIIMS, Patna (Bihar) has come out with the latest notification regarding the recruitment process for the post of Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade II.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in this recruitment process are advised to read the official notification available on the official website in order to get more information about the post. Also, the candidates will have to fill up the application form on or before 12th February 2020 before 5:00 PM.

IMPORTANT DATES

The application process for the AIIMS recruitment 2020 has started on 11th January 2020

The last date to apply for the post is 12th February 2020

The last date for making the online fee payment is 12th February 2020

The AIIMS examination date is 23rd February 2020

The admit cards release date will be notified soon on the official website. So, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for getting more detailed information and recent updates.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 206 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade II

For the male candidates, there are a total of 21 vacancies

For the female candidates, there are a total of 185 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade-II recruitment process should have a Degree in B.Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Nursing with proper registration

The candidates should also have a 2 Year Experience in 50 Bedded Hospitals

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should have a minimum age of 21 years, and they should not exceed the age of 30 years

APPLICATION FEE

For the candidates belonging to the General/OBC category, the application fee is Rs 1500/-

For the candidates who belong to SC or ST or EWS category, the application fee is Rs 1200/-

For the PWD candidates, there is no application fee

The application fee should be paid online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking

HOW TO APPLY?

Candidates who wish to apply for the available vacancies under ongoing recruitment drive at AIIMS Patna must log-on to the AIIMS Patna website @ aiimspatna.org

On reaching the home page, the candidates must locate the link related to the AIIMS Nursing Officer Staff Nurse Grade-II recruitment process

They can duly fill-up the application form by providing all the important details

The candidates can then upload the scanned photograph and signature

After this, they can download the application form and take a printout of it.

FAQs: –

Question: When is the last date to apply for the AIIMS Patna recruitment process?

Answer: The last date for receipt of applications is 12th February 2020

Question: When is the AIIMS Patna examination scheduled?

Answer: The examination has been scheduled for 23rd February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the AIIMS Patna recruitment?

Answer: A total of 206 vacancies are available under the AIIMS Patna recruitment.

Question: What is the official URL of AIIMS Patna?

Answer: The official website for the ongoing recruitment process is aiimspatna.org.

<noscript><iframe title="Aiims Patna Nursing Officer Vacancy 2020 | Aiims Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 | Nursing trends" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jWVeI9VnqLg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More