AIIMS Nagpur Vacancy 2020: Apply for 100 Nursing Officer Post, Steps How to Apply

According to the latest notification, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has published a notification regarding the recruitment process of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on direct recruitment basis in AIIMS, Nagpur.

Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates should visit the online website and fill up the application form online. The candidates should note that online applications will be accepted from 10th January 2020 to 10th February 2020. So, they should complete the application process on or before the last date.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting of the online registration of the application process has started from 10th January 2020

The last date to submit the online application form is 10th February 2020 till 11:59 PM

The last date for submitting the online application fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Wallets is 10 February 2020 till 11: 59 PM

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 100 vacancies for the recruitment process of AIIMS, Nagpur. Depending on the category of the candidates, the vacancies are divided into the following:

The candidates belonging to the UR category there are 41vacancies

The candidates belonging to the OBC category there are 27 vacancies

The candidates belonging to the SC category there are 15 vacancies

The candidates belonging to the ST category there are 7 vacancies

The candidates belonging to the EWS category there are 10 vacancies

AGE LIMIT

For the candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS, Nagpur recruitment process should have a minimum age of 18 years. They should make sure that their age does not exceed 30 years

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 44900- Rs. 1,42,400

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates should have a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or a University, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council

OR

The candidates can also have a B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or a University, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council. They should also be registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

OR

Those candidates with a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council and who are registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council with two years‘ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above are eligible to apply for the posts.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form for AIIMS, Nagpur recruitment?

Answer: The last date of application is 10th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the AIIMS, Nagpur recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 100 vacancies.

Question: What is the pay scale of the selected candidates in the AIIMS, Nagpur recruitment?

Answer: The pay scale varies between Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 142400.

Question: What is the official website of AIIMS, Nagpur?

Answer: The official website of AIIMS, Nagpur is aiimsnagpur.edu.in

