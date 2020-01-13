JNU Winter Semester Registration Date extended to 15th Jan 2020; Check Details on jnu.ac.in

JNU Winter Semester Registration Date

The Jawaharlal Nehru University winter semester exam registration date has been extended. Candidates who are appearing for Winter semester examination must download the extended notification released on the official website of JNU.

The registration ate has been postponed due to fee hike issue and the violence that occurred on 5th January 2020. The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15.

The registration date has already been changes once. And this is the second time that the registration date has changed in a week. Earlier it was scheduled to be on 5th January 2020 whereas it got extended to 12th January 2020.

The link to get more details on the registration process is https://www.jnu.ac.in/ .

Steps to check the Notification Released:

Visit the official website of JNU as mentioned above.

Click on the “JNU winter semester registration date” on the home page.

Check and download the notification released.

Take a print of the notification released on the official website.

The information and communication service (CIS) systems of the university had been severely damaged by students as part of their months-long agitation against a hostel fee hike due to which the JNU had announced on Monday that the date had been extended to January 12, 2020 but now it again got extended.

The University board has released a notification on the JNU official website informing that the candidates can register themselves for the semester examination till 15th January 2020.

