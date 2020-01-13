JPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 Released at jpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download

The latest notification from the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is about the Preliminary examination that will be held at multiple centres in the state on 19th January 2020 for the post of Combined Assistant Engineer.

The admit cards for this examination was released on 12th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates can visit the official website and download the admit cards

VACANCY DETAILS

Following are the details of the 637 vacancies that are available for the post of Combined Assistant Engineer with the Jharkhand Public Service Commission: –

For the post of Asst. Engineer (Civil) in Road construction there are 228 vacancies

For the post of Asst. Engineer (Civil) in Water resource there are 288 vacancies

For the post of Asst. Engineer (Civil) in Drinking Water and Sanitation there are 26 vacancies

For the post of Asst. Engineer (Mechanical) in Water Resource there are 84 vacancies

For the post of Asst. Engineer (Mechanical) in Drinking Water and Sanitation there are 11 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the various posts in the JPSC recruitment should possess a BE / BTech Engineering Degree in Civil / Mechanical Engineering in Any Recognized University in India

AGE LIMIT

The minimum acceptable age for the candidates who are considering applying for the JPSC recruitment process is 21 years. The candidates should not exceed the age of 35 years. However, age relaxation norms are applicable for the reserved category candidates as per the rules of the government.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General, BC category have to pay an application fee of Rs. 600/-

The candidates belonging to the EBC, EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs. 600/-

The candidates from the SC and ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 150/-

The fee payment should be made online through debit card/credit card/net banking

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE JPSC ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e, jpsc.gov.in.

When the home page of the website opens on the screen, the candidates must search for the link pertaining to the JPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2020.

A page will open where the candidates will have to enter the login details

The candidates should then enter their log-in credentials and click on the submit button.

They can then download the JPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2020.

The candidates can finally take a printout of the hall ticket for future use

FAQs: –

Question: When will the JPSC admit cards be released?

Answer: The admit cards for JPSC assistant engineer recruitment exam have already been released on 12th January 2020

Question: When is the JPSC examination scheduled?

Answer: The examination is scheduled for 19th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in JPSC recruitment?

Answer: A total of 637 vacancies are available.

Question: What is the official website of JPSC?

Answer: The official website is www.jpsc.gov.in.

<noscript><iframe title="JPSC AE PT Exam Admit Card | Download Admit Card | JPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j3S5dSQl28I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

