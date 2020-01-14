Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Chandigarh Administration has published the latest notification inviting the interested applicants for the recruitment process of Planning Officer and other posts. Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website for the application form. Also, the last date for submission of application form is i.e. 31st January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date for submission of the application form is 10th January 2020

The last date for submitting the application form is 31st January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

In the Chandigarh Administration Recruitment, there are a total number of 11 vacancies

For the post of Planning Officer, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Selection Grade Planning Draftsman, there are 4 vacancies

For the post of Senior Planning Draftsman, there are 2 vacancies

For the post of Planning Draftsman, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Area Investigator, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Steno Typist, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Clerk, there is 1 vacancy

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates who are already retired can apply for the post that is equivalent, and it should not be against a post that is higher than the one held before the retirement.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the Chandigarh Administration Recruitment should not exceed the age of 65 years. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH as per the Government rules

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website of Chandigarh Administration, i.e. http://chandigarh.gov.in/dept_urban.htm

After visiting the website, the candidates will have to fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website

The eligible and interested candidates must enclose the proof of retirement with photocopy of pension book along with latest passport size photograph. The application form must be sent to the office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (DoUP), Chandigarh Administration, Room No. 322, 3rd Floor, U.T. Secretariat Building Sector-9D, Chandigarh on or before 31 January 2020 up to 5:00 pm

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for filling the application form for Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

Answer: The last date for filling up the application form for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment is 31st January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 11 vacancies for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment

Question: What is the age limit for the candidates of Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

Answer: The age limit is 65 years for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment

Question: What is the official website of Chandigarh Administration?

Answer: The official website of Chandigarh Administration is http://chandigarh.gov.in/dept_urban.htm

