HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020, Chandigarh Administration released notification for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts. Candidates can check official website chandigarh.gov.in

    Chandigarh Administration has published the latest notification inviting the interested applicants for the recruitment process of Planning Officer and other posts. Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website for the application form. Also, the last date for submission of application form is i.e. 31st January 2020.

    IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

    • The starting date for submission of the application form is 10th January 2020
    • The last date for submitting the application form is 31st January 2020

    VACANCY DETAILS

    In the Chandigarh Administration Recruitment, there are a total number of 11 vacancies

    • For the post of Planning Officer, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of Selection Grade Planning Draftsman, there are 4 vacancies
    • For the post of Senior Planning Draftsman, there are 2 vacancies
    • For the post of Planning Draftsman, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of Area Investigator, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of Steno Typist, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of Clerk, there is 1 vacancy

    ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

    The candidates who are already retired can apply for the post that is equivalent, and it should not be against a post that is higher than the one held before the retirement.

    AGE LIMIT

    The candidates applying for the Chandigarh Administration Recruitment should not exceed the age of 65 years. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH as per the Government rules

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The interested candidates can visit the official website of Chandigarh Administration, i.e. http://chandigarh.gov.in/dept_urban.htm
    • After visiting the website, the candidates will have to fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website
    • The eligible and interested candidates must enclose the proof of retirement with photocopy of pension book along with latest passport size photograph. The application form must be sent to the office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (DoUP), Chandigarh Administration, Room No. 322, 3rd Floor, U.T. Secretariat Building Sector-9D, Chandigarh on or before 31 January 2020 up to 5:00 pm

    FAQs:-

    Question: When is the last date for filling the application form for Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

    Answer:  The last date for filling up the application form for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment is 31st January 2020

    Question:  How many vacancies are there for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

    Answer:  There are a total of 11 vacancies for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment

    Question:  What is the age limit for the candidates of Chandigarh Administration recruitment?

    Answer:  The age limit is 65 years for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment

    Question: What is the official website of Chandigarh Administration?

    Answer:  The official website of Chandigarh Administration is http://chandigarh.gov.in/dept_urban.htm

    Read Next

    ESIC Recruitment 2020, Walk-in Interview for 89 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts Scheduled on 16th and 17th January
    The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of the Senior Resident & Specialist Posts. Therefore, the interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview that is scheduled on 6th January, 16th January and 17th January 2020. VACANCY DETAILS In the latest ESIC recruitment process, there are a
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II
    Kerala SET Syllabus 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern for Paper I and II. Candidates can check official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released at apset.net.in, Check here for Required Document
    APSET 2019 Phase II Document Verification (DV) Schedule Released, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test , Candidates can check official website apset.net.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts at chandigarh.gov.in, Steps How to Apply
    Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020, Chandigarh Administration released notification for 11 Planning Officer and other Posts. Candidates can check official website chandigarh.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January, Check here Eligibility Criteria
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020, National Institute of Technology, Agartala announced Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January. Candidates can check official website www.nita.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours