AFCAT 2020 Notification: Apply for 249 Vacancies in IAF AFCAT and NCC Special Entry on afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2020 Notification

Indian Air Force has invited application for AFACT 2020 for grant of social service commission Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) / Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) Branch. The courses will commence from January 2020.

Candidates who are interested can apply from the official website. The online application form will begin from 01st December 2019 and last date to submit the application form is 30th December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates who will be selected in Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 will be placed as Commissioned officers in Flying Duty and Ground Duty – Technical and non-Technical. The selection of the candidates will be for the following posts:

Posts Number of Vacancy AFCAT Entry – AFCAT (Flying) – SSC 60 AFCAT Entry – Ground Duty (Technical and non-Technical) AE (L) – PC – 40 SSC – 26 AE (M) – PC – 23 SSC – 16 Ground Duty Non-Technical Admin – PC – 24 SSC – 16 Accounts – PC – 14 SSC – 10 LGS – PC – 12 SSC – 08 NCC Special Entry 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should check the following eligibility criteria before they apply for AFCAT 2020:

The age limit for Flying Branch is between 20 to 24 years and for ground duty the age limit is 20 to 26 years. Candidate must have cleared a 4-year degree program in engineering or equivalent for the Technical Branch. Candidate must be graduate from any recognized university with minimum of 60% marks in any discipline for Flying Branch. Also, candidate must have passed maths and physics at 10+2 level or Candidate must have B.E./ B. Tech degree with minimum of 60% marks. To clear the physical fitness test, candidate should complete 1.6 km run in time frame of 9 mins, 100-meter run in 16 sec. Along with this candidate should be able to do 20 Pushup and sit ups in 1 min and must be able swim 25 meter.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, officer’s intelligence rating test and Psychological test, and interview process.

