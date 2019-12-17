VSSC Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 173 Vacancies at www.vssc.gov.in on 22nd December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

The institute of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited candidates who are interested in joining Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the recruitment procedure of 2019. The recruitment process will take place on 22nd December.

The recruitment process will be held for the candidates who are interested in the post of Graduate Apprentice. The process will consist of the walk-in interview which is scheduled on 22nd December.

The notification of the recruitment process scheduled to be held in the next week of December was released on the 16th of December. Candidates who are interested should read on further or go to the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for further details.

Before you go on to apply for the position, check your eligibility criteria.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidate applying to the post should have a graduation degree in Engineering through an Indian university. The candidate should not have scored any less than 65% or 6.84 CGPA in the exams.

For Library & Information Science, the candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and a score of not less than 60% marks in their bachelor’s program.

For catering technology or candidates of hotel management, the candidate should have a 4year degree in Catering technology or Hotel Management, and the degree should be from an AICTE approved university. The candidate should not have scored any less than 60% marks.

The age limit for general category is set at 30 years of age. For OBC, a relaxation period of 3 years is offered. For SC/St category, a relaxation of 5 years is provided. For PWD candidates, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has provided relaxation for 10 years.

There are a total of 173 posts, undergraduate apprentice, under various disciplines. The selection process will be based completely on the interview. The candidates shortlisted for the job will be given a stipend of 9, 000 per month as a graduate apprentice.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre?

Answer: The official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is www.vssc.gov.in/VSSC

Question: How many job posts are vacant for the candidates applying?

Answer: 173 job posts are available under disciplines like civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science engineering, metallurgy and many others.

Question: How will the candidates get shortlisted?

Answer: The candidates will be called for a walk-in interview, and the complete assessment will be done during the job interview itself.

Question: When is the job interview scheduled to be held?

Answer: The job interview is scheduled to be held on 22nd of December for the post of a graduate apprentice for candidates graduated in engineering, catering and some other courses.

VSSC Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 173 Vacancies at www.vssc.gov.in on 22nd December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process. was last modified:

Read More