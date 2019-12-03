AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2020, Check here for Age limit, Educational qualifications and Important Dates

Job notification – the eligibility criterion before applying it the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 recruitment including the age, upper limit age, qualification details, marital status, medical and physical standards.

The process to apply is online. The interested candidates can apply via an online procedure. The application process has begun from the 1st of December, 2019 and last until 30th December, 2019.

The Indian Air Force Commission has invited applicants for the grant of short service commission in the Flying branch and permanent commission.

The exam is scheduled on the 23rd and the 22nd February 202. There is a total number of 249 vacancies available as of now for the group A gazette officers in flying and ground duty branches (both technical and non-technical).

Important dates –

Date Event AFCAT test 23rd and 22nd February 2020. Admit card download 3rd February 2020 Dates for submission of application 1st to 30th December 2019.

Age limit –

Age limit as on 1 st January 2020 – 20 – 24 years

January 2020 – 20 – 24 years Upper age limit relaxation – Until 26 years, only those who hold a valid Pilot’s license issued by the DGCA.

FOR GROUND STAFF DUTY

Age limit as of on 1 st January 2020- 20-26 years.

January 2020- 20-26 years. Upper limit relaxation – No upper limit relaxation.

Educational qualifications

Candidates must have passed with a minimum of 60 % in math and physics in 10+2 from a recognized institution.

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized institution, with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

For flying branch – The above mentioned 2 criterions or

BE/BTECH degree full four-year course form a recognized institution with a minimum of 60 marks.

Candidates who have cleared the association members of the institution of engineers (India)’ section A and B or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized institution with a minimum of 60%.

Ground duty technical branch aeronautical engineer. –

Candidates must have passed with a minimum of 60 % in math and physics in 10+2 from a recognized institution

Candidates who have cleared the association membership of the institution of engineers (India)’ section A and B or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized institution with a minimum of 60% in particular subjects like communication engineering, computer science, etc.

There is a special criterion for NCC entry that you can check form the official website.

Marital status – candidates below 255 years of age must be unmarried. Widows or widowers or divorces are not eligible. Candidates who marry within the training time or subsequently after it shall be disqualified. Married candidates above the age of 25 can be married, but accommodation for them will not be provided. Only for single person living.

Height and weight –

For men and women in the flying branch – 162.5 cms For men in ground duty – 157.5 cms For women in ground duty – 152 cms.

Please note – there are certain visual standards that you need to clear and only then will you be eligible.

