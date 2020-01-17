Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 8 Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check for Eligibility Criteria

Indian Army is seeking candidates for SSC course for law graduates. Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria should go through the official website which is joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form for the course is 13th February 2020. Indian Army has decided to select total of 6 men and 2 women candidates for the course.

Tenure of Engagement

Candidates would be selected as officer on the probation of 6 months period which will begin from date of receiving commission. Candidates who will be selected would be granted short service commission for 14 years in the regular army. But if the performance of candidate is found not satisfactory or he/she is reported within the probation period, then the contract will be terminated before the period ends.

Important Dates

Candidates can note the following important dates to apply for the course with Indian Army:-

The application process begins from 15th January 2020. The last date to submit the application form is 13th February 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the applicants to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Indian Army. They are as follows:-

It is required that the candidates should have LLB Degree – Three years professional after graduation or five years after senior secondary examination. Candidates must have minimum score of 55 percent aggregate in degree. Candidates must be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India. It is necessary for the candidates to be from university recognized by Bar Council of India. Candidates should be between 21 years to 27 years of age as on 01st July 2020. Candidates should be medically fit and in good health in all aspects. Candidates should read carefully the instructions mentioned on official website and notification before applying for the same.

