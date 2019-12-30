Indian Air Force AFCAT 2020 Registration Process to be closed Today on afcat.cdac.nic.in

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2020 Registration Process

The Indian air force commenced the process of accepting application for the Air force common admission test on December 1, 2019. An official notification has been released by the Indian air force stating that the last date to submit the online application form will be on December 30, 2019. The candidates who have not registered for the examination have to register by December 30, 2019.

Steps to Apply Online:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Indian Air Force, www.afcat.cdac.nic.in.

On the home page the candidates will find the link to the registration for the examination.

Clicking on it will take the candidates to a new page where the registration form will be displayed.

The candidates have to fill the credentials which are asked for and click on submit.

By applying for the Air Force Common Admission Test the candidates will be work In several different branches. The branches are as follows

Flying branch

Ground duty branch

Eligibility to Work in The Flying Branch:

To work in the flying branch the candidates should be between the age of 20 and 24. If the candidates is a holder of the official pilot license which is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation then the upper age limit is relax able up to 26 years.

Eligibility to Work in Ground Duty Branch:

To work in the ground duty, branch the candidates should be between the age of 20 and 26. No age relaxation will not be given to any candidates.

Training Period:

For both the branches training will be given beforehand and the duration of the training period of 74 weeks which the candidates have to complete. The raining for non-technical branch will be for 52 weeks.

