Freedom of Possibilities with K J Somaiya Institute of Management

An MBA is a stepping stone to a successful career; it comes with numerous benefits, including a higher classification, a higher salary, and extensive expertise in one’s profession. Due to the boost in the need of innovative ideas, the curriculum has seen changes from time to time, which is designed and aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the management sector and its function in the corporate sector

As a result of the new industry verticals emerging in an ever-changing world, K J Somaiya institute of management has brought all MBA programmes under one roof to provide a unique MBA that allows students to carve their professional path.

From the class of 2022-2024, K J Somaiya Institute of Management will introduce a new MBA curriculum. The new syllabus places a greater emphasis on holistic education and experience. K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s MBA pedagogy is an application-based curriculum in which students are taught via a combination of case studies, practical assignments, workshops, and simulations, among other methods. Students are given the opportunity to gain a better grasp of various organizational processes as well as to appreciate the range and complexity of today’s multi-disciplinary business concerns.

Participants are encouraged, among other things, to keep themselves abreast of current affairs as well as management tools and techniques through periodic external programmes sponsored by the Institute. Students are also introduced to industry mentors who align with the students’ aspirations and skills and provide career guidance to students.

Students are encouraged to attend workshops conducted at K J Somaiya Institute of Management by International faculty who also help facilitate some of the courses. Workshops, mostly involving Industry specialists, are conducted for enhancing the overall learnings from structured subjects and beyond.

The New Syllabus of MBA at K J Somaiya institute of management

Students gain from the best management educational inputs from experienced teachers, industry professionals, ambassadors, recognized achievers, and international academicians wherein the syllabus is structured into major and minor. The 1st year is to have a common syllabus. The students have to choose majors in the fourth trimester and minors in the fifth trimester.

The Major and Minor subjects of the curriculum are as follows:

Majors offered Minors offered Data Science & Analytics

Finance

Human Resources

Marketing

Operations Management Data Science & Analytics

Economics

Entrepreneurship

Financial services

Human Resources

Integrated Marketing Communications

International Business

Management Consulting

Marketing

Operations Management

Retail Management

Majors:

Talking about the subjects in majors, the Data Science and Analytics Major aims to provide students with the technical knowledge and management skills they’ll need to become tomorrow’s industry leaders.

Finance is necessary for any economy or business to run smoothly. Financial specialists are always in high demand for developing new policies, making strategic judgments, and managing financial operations.

Human Resource management is a challenging job that necessitates an understanding of human relationships. This specialization strives to create a win-win situation for firms and their employees by developing strong leadership, negotiating, and communication abilities within people.

The Marketing department at the Institute works to capture and convey traditional and contemporary marketing difficulties. The Marketing specialization seeks to provide students with comprehensive knowledge through the use of actual projects, case studies, experiential learning, and technology-based tools.

The goal of Operations Management is to get a comprehensive understanding of operations systems, their components, contributions, and connections with other organizational functional areas. This specialization assists in the development of Techno-Business Managers and Leaders through the use of appropriate analytical tools.

Minors:

Data Science & Analytics as a Minor concentration intends to supplement domain and functional learning with hands-on workshops to enable students better understand how to employ technological tools for data-driven decision-making.

A minor in Economics is designed to give students a broad understanding of the workings of the business world, with a focus on how economics shapes enterprises around the world. The specialization provides industry-specific expertise as well as a broad understanding of economic fundamentals.

Entrepreneurship is a minor specialization that attempts to prepare students to be successful, self-employed business owners. The course covers numerous facets of business management and teaches students how to turn their ideas into profitable businesses.

Financial Services is a sub-domain of finance that encompasses a wide range of operations that aid in the growth of enterprises and, ultimately, the uplift of a country’s economy. This specialization is created to expose students to a variety of financial services such as Capital Market Services, Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management Services.

A concentration in Human Resources management allows students to begin working as management trainees with a hands-on approach from day one. This specialization aims to educate students in all functional areas of the human resource domain, to help them construct industrial relations, and assist them in developing and implementing HR systems and procedures through rigorous assessment.

One of the fastest-growing areas of the Indian economy is media and entertainment. The Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) specialty is a marketing domain super specialization that is regarded as the last thought in the marketing value chain function.

International Business has received a lot of attention in recent years since it encompasses all economic operations that promote the flow of resources, goods, services, ideas, and technologies across national borders and at a transnational level.

The Institute’s Management Consulting as a Minor concentration focuses on hands-on learning in strategy and consulting via an immersive curriculum that includes case studies, consulting assignments, case analysis, and management simulations.

Operations management is concerned with the effective and efficient planning and implementation of processes, systems, and services. This Minor concentration is for individuals who are interested in honing their analytical skills and providing expertise in increasing organizational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Retail Management Minor specialization seeks to provide students with an understanding of the retail industry and how it operates. It prepares students to make critical business decisions and solve real-world challenges in the booming retail industry, as well as in marketing and sales.

To wrap up:

With the revised syllabus in the MBA curriculum, students are encouraged to develop leadership qualities.

Admissions are open for MBA, MBA Healthcare Management, and MBA Sports Management for the year 2022. To apply, click here.

Last date of submission of application form 31st January 2022.

The students applying to the Full-time MBA programmes for Batch of 2022-24 should be pursuing or having completed a minimum of a three-year graduate programme in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from any University recognized by (AIU)/AICTE are eligible for Post Graduate Studies in Management. Students appearing for their final exams in April-May 2022 can also apply.

They must have appeared for the qualifying test, namely CAT 2021 / XAT 2022 / CMAT 2022/ NMAT*/GMAT*.

Candidates appearing for MBA HCM and MBA SM need to submit a Statement of Purpose (SOP). Profile-based shortlisting will be based on the form and Statement of Purpose (SOP). The candidates then have to appear for the CA-PI round.

*For NMAT, the scores of only the first attempt of the students will be considered.

* GMAT scores are valid for 3 years (from 1st January 2019 to 31st January 2022)

* In addition to filling our institute form, candidates applying through NMAT & GMAT are required to select K J Somaiya Institute of Management as one of the institutes for sending their scores in NMAT & GMAT application forms/portal respectively.

For more information or any queries, join [OFFICIAL] K J Somaiya Institute of Management 2022-2024 MBA Admissions.

