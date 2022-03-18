A Thriving Hub of Opportunities- Manav Rachna invites Applications for Session 2022-23

Thriving on the conceptual note of Margaret Mead, Manav Rachna Educational Institutes believe in anchoring pedagogy in a way that students are taught ‘how to think’ rather than ‘what to think’. With a holistic experience of 25 years as a backing, MREI has been the forerunner in nourishing young minds to emerge as pioneer professionals. Founded under the mentorship of Dr. O. P. Bhalla, Manav Rachna has branched out and established expertise in numerous fields like Engineering, Management, Psychology, Economics, Computer Applications, Humanities, Education, Law, Visual Arts, Interior Design, Commerce, and Business Studies among many more. With three higher education institutes under its wing: Manav Rachna Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna University, and Manav Rachna Dental College, MREI has developed a diverse yet integrated community of students in each of its campuses.

MREI’s success is monumental in its rankings and accreditations. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has been rated in NIRF Rankings: Dental – Rank 39, Engineering – Rank 118, University – Rank Band 101-150. On the other hand, Manav Rachna University has attained another milestone of 28 h-index in quality research publications as per Scopus database. Both MRU and MRIIRS are the Founder members of the prestigious “College Board’s Indian Global Higher Education Alliance”.

Keeping in mind the interdisciplinary and cross-cultural impact that education can have on polishing the individual’s personality, Manav Rachna also has tie-ups with reputed Universities for Pathway Programmes with credit transfer which includes Purdue University, University of Nottingham, Auckland Institute of Studies, Western Sydney University and many more. The students and faculty members together have achieved numerous laurels and have added a multitude of feathers to MREI’s cap. Among these, the groundbreaking placement record remains the strongest testimonial. Accounting for more than 500 patrons, students of Manav Rachna are placed in reputed MNCs like LinkedIn, Accenture, Lido learning, Jaro Education, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Amazon and IBM to name a few.

The Manav Rachna campus sprawls in the lush green landscape of Aravali in Faridabad. The campus houses a diverse group of students who come from all parts of the nation. The well-stocked library and the wide array of digital resources provide the students with an option to access the titles available all around the globe. Manav Rachna also hosts a wide range of sporting activities owing to manifold sporting arenas dedicated to each sport. Apart from that, hostels, cafeterias and sprawling lawns are testimonials of the recreational areas available for students.

The very quality of education offered at Manav Rachna can be assessed through the holistic placements at place. The highest CTC for the academic year 2021 is 32 lakhs. Some of the Top Recruiters include Zomato, LinkedIn, KPMG, Airtel, Amazon, Bank of America, Business World, BYJU’S, Fortis, Grofers, IBM, among many others.

India’s leading institution, Manav Rachna is now accepting applications for Session 2022-23 offering upto 100% Scholarship – APPLY NOW

To know about life @Manav Rachna & for updated insights on programmes offered, Join: Life @ Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), 2022-2024

Read More